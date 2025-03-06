Amanda Owen's 'dream' home she struggled to built with ex Clive - best photos

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen is working alongside her ex-husband Clive on a major project, a renovation property in the Yorkshire Dales. They first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof, and it has taken years to painstakingly repair and renovate.

The 1800s property is located in Swaledale near Ravenseat Farm and it is named Anty John after a former owner, Anthony John Clarkson. The residence was bought via auction and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens paid.

Fans have followed the project in the series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. It was a rocky road for the Yorkshire Shepherdess and Clive, with their break-up being made public in 2022 and renovation struggles at the Grade II listed home, but now Amanda has moved her family of nine into the property, and here are the best looks at the house…

1/ 6 The problem roof In an aerial shot taken from their hit Channel 4 show, the extent of the roof issue was revealed. A gaping hole was clear to see in the centre of the roof where the tiles had given way. Around the perimeter of the farmhouse stands a stone wall, which the family are believed to be keeping.

2/ 6 The exterior The outside of the building shows it to have small windows, which were partially missing at the time of purchase, and the main front door is a humble wooden one in the centre of the farmhouse. Weeds had begun to grow at the front and back of the house as it was not occupied prior to Amanda and Clive acquiring it.



3/ 6 Family introduction Amanda and Clive invited some of their brood to see the property before they embarked on the project, and they were excited to walk around the empty shell while Amanda explained what her vision was for the interior. At one stage she stood in the 'kitchen' which was just a brick area with no floor.



4/ 6 In a mid-build moment, Amanda posed on a JCB digger in front of her property wearing jeans, a rolled up top and a pair of Wellington boots. At this stage, the roof was still in need of attention.



5/ 6 Electricity switch on It was a massive moment for the whole family when the property was given electricity for the first time in its existence. The exciting switch on was shared on their Channel 4 show and Amanda explained she felt like it was a visual sign to neighbours that they were "getting on" with the build and making good progress.

