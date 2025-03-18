Exclusive: GMA stars receive major update after uncertainty during devastating time

Good Morning America3 stars DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim will be feeling relief after it was confirmed that their afternoon program will be staying on the air.

They were facing an uncertain future after network ABC culled the show's entire production team, leaving the regular Good Morning America crew to run the show. But now HELLO! can confirm that the series will stay on air after network chief Almin Karamehmedovic reassured staff during an ABC town hall.

© ABC Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know

"The Third Hour is going to stay with no further changes,' a source close to GMA3 told HELLO!

"It is now a unified brand so the GMA crew will be working behind the scenes on GMA3 after the layoffs earlier in March."

HELLO! understands that Karamehmedovic took four questions on the layoffs around GMA3 during the planned town hall on Tuesday March 18, refusing to shy away from the news, and acknowledging it was a difficult time while showing "'a lot of compassion for the people who lost their jobs".

© ABC Dr. Darien Sutton (right) is a co-anchor

In early March ABC News reported mass layoffs that saw over 200 people lose their jobs due to restructuring; behind-the-scenes teams across ABC News shows were let go.

HELLO! has contacted ABC for comment.

GMA3, also known as GMA: What You Need To Know is an afternoon spin-off of ABC's national morning show Good Morning America.

A one-hour long program, it airs at 1/12c daily and also features Dr Darien Sutton.

© ABC via Getty Images Amy and T.J previously hosted the series

It premiered in 2018 with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines at the helm but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, ABC suspended the program and replaced it with a newcast titled Pandemic: What You Need to Know, anchored byAmy Robach.

By June 2020 ABC had quietly rebranded the series to GMA3: What You Need to Know and T.J Holmes came on as co-anchor alongside Amy.

The pair both stepped down in January 2023 after news of their affair became public and now host a podcast together.

Last week they revealed that they had not watched an episode of the show since, as it had become too painful and that the news of the layoffs had hit them hard.

"I'm going to try not to get emotional," Amy said while tearing up. "I felt so sad for all of those people who have worked so hard on that show, and I just felt so frustrated that things happened the way they happened because they did not happen the way we wanted them to happen, or in any way that we would have chosen for them to happen."

"Anybody that loses a job your heart goes out to. But these are folks that we saw day in, day out grind, not get attention. We were the little engine that could," added T.J.