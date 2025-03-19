The Rookie fans divided as major character exits season seven

After spinning a web of lies, Seth Ridley finally got his comeuppance. Returning on Tuesday night, ABC aired another episode of The Rookie, which left fans divided.

Titled 'Chaos Agent', the latest instalment kicked off with John Nolan and Lucy Chen investigating the case of three teenage girls stabbed in a park. Meanwhile, Tim Bradford and Wade Grey were forced to lock down the station after a convict attacked Smitty and stole his gun.

An episode filled with plenty of high-stakes drama, it was Seth's storyline that truly gripped fans. Asked to guard the injured teens in the hospital, the rookie got a much-needed dose of karma after he and Lucy ran into his old oncologist.

Forced to think fast, Seth told his former doctor that his cancer had come back and claimed that with his LAPD insurance plan, he was referred by his GP to a different oncologist. A moment which raised eyebrows, Lucy responded by grabbing Grey's wife, Luna and asking her about Seth's new doctor.

© Instagram Seth (Patrick Keleher) was finally caught out for lying

After remarking that the oncologist had a bad reputation and would easily lie on forms, Grey's comments came as a shock to Lucy, who took her suspicions to Tim and Wade. In a final showdown, Seth was invited into a hospital room where his colleagues were waiting for him.

"Chen has alerted us to her concern that you have lied about multiple things in the course of your training," Wade said. "I've been briefed on your explanations, and I find them lacking," he continued, particularly with "the veracity of your cancer diagnosis."

Frazzled by the confrontation, Seth became visibly nervous when he was asked to submit a blood draw to prove his diagnosis. "This is nuts, for you to even imply that I would be lying about something so serious," he hit back.

© Instagram Seth was confronted by Lucy, Tim and Wade about his cancer diagnosis

Told that his refusal would lead to an immediate termination, Seth was ultimately let go and promised to sue the department for medical discrimination before surrendering his badge and gun.

An episode which sparked a wild response from fans, many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about Seth's dismissal. While many were happy that he was finally caught out, several pointed out that his exit could cause problems for fan favorite, Lucy.

"AND.. SETH RIDLEY DOWNFALL THANK YOU," wrote one. "I feel so bad for Lucy that her first rookie had to wash out in this way. Just the look on her face, you can tell how heart broken she is—not for Seth specifically, but just in general that it came to this. #therookie," tweeted a second.

"Now more than ever I want Lucy to find clarity in her career because the last thing I want is for her to take on Seth's failures as a rookie and a trustworthy human being as her own failures as a training officer and mentor. She did the best that she can and deserves so much better," noted a third.