Nathan Fillion reveals ongoing concern with The Rookie fans: 'Don't know who to trust'

Seven seasons on, The Rookie has produced an incredibly large and dedicated fanbase, just as determined to solve a crime as their onscreen heroes.

However, sometimes, internet sleuthing can get a bit too out of hand, as explained by series lead Nathan Fillion during a new interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

The actor returned from Los Angeles to his former home base of New York City to discuss his career and all things The Rookie while the seventh season continues to air (a new episode, titled "The Kiss," premieres tonight).

He spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the show's diehard fans, with the former noting that she had seen online groups try to solve cases from the show.

"We've enjoyed lots of wonderful success, so much of that has to do with social media," he responded, citing the many sources through which fans will engage in discourse about the show.

"But they're also like detectives, they'll see something in the background of a shot or the collar of a shirt and they'll suss out a storyline. We try to be so careful!" he bemoaned, although revealed the solution that the show had come up with to combat it.

"What we've started doing is throwing fake red herrings," Nathan quipped. "So now you don't know who to trust." He also added another reason the fans were throwing off the show due to its immense popularity, while also ensuring just how thankful they were for the love it has received over its seven seasons.

"I don't get out much, but when I do, people are very effusive about watching the show," the actor gushed. "And we're often out using Los Angeles as part of our show."

"We'll be in the middle of a very intense scene out on the street and then someone will scream, 'We love The Rookie!' from a passing car," he recalled, denoting the frustration of having to film a scene all over again.

Another group of people that does enjoy the show? Members of the police force. "They're very good about approving [of it], they love the show," although when it came to suggestions, it was: "Never be a cop. As a cop, you're a great actor."

The TikToks from the show also end up going viral quite often, with the cast sitting down to discuss the matter recently with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked if Nathan was ever hardest to wrangle into filming a TikTok, his co-star Jenna Dewan answered: "[You're] game, he participates, but [he has] very high, good taste. So we have to find the right cool TikTok."

Nathan added to it: "I meet a lot of people who'll say, 'My kids say, oh my god, you're going to be on The Rookie, it's our favorite show,' and they say, 'Where do you know The Rookie from?' It's from TikTok, mom," and Jenna concurred that the show had become "a thing" on the platform.