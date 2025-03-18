The Rookie's Nathan Fillion hints at 'trouble' amid fan concerns

Nathan Fillion has teased more 'trouble' for John Nolan and co. Speaking with TV Insider, the actor revealed what's next for an already tumultuous season seven.

"We're going to revisit some villains that we've met in the past. Bridget, who plays Monica so very well. God, I just love hating that character. She'll be back causing more trouble," he began.

"And of course Matthew Glave who's going to come in and play Oscar; he's been around since Season 2. He'll charm you. He will entertain you. He seems so funny and harmless, but do not turn your back lest he stab you literally. He will be back."

© Disney/Raymond Liu Nathan Fillion has teased the return of villains Monica and Oscar

A series fraught with high-stakes drama, fans have already watched as Bailey (Jenna Dewan) played a role in her ex-husband Jason's (Steve Kazee) death, while Nyla (Mekia Cox) was forced to prove her innocence after her husband, James (Arjay Smith) was seriously injured in a shooting.

Now, with Bailey and Nyla's harrowing storylines concluded, fans may have been hoping that John Nolan and the rest of the team would get time to heal, but this is The Rookie we're talking about, and there's plenty more drama to come.

Set to air on Tuesday, March 18, episode ten – titled 'Chaos Agent' – has sparked widespread concern. Following the release of a short teaser, fans learned that Tim (Eric Winter), Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Wade (Richard T. Jones) would find themselves in grave danger when a power outage leads to the escape of a volatile group of prisoners, forcing the team to lock down the station.

In one particularly harrowing moment, Smitty (Brent Huff) is seen declaring "officer down" after he's brutally attacked by a convict who steals his gun.

Responding to the latest promo, fans have been pleading with the writers to keep their favourite characters safe. "Don't you guys DARE touch my babies (Tim, Lucy or Celina)" wrote one. "Please don't traumatize us in this episode," added another. "Smitty better be okay," stated a third.

Dubbed one of The Rookie's most "insane" seasons yet, the seventh instalment has gone down a treat, leaving fans hopeful that ABC will greenlight another chapter. Currently, there's no word on an eighth series but showrunner Alexi Hawley has revealed his hopes that it'll become the next Grey's Anatomy in terms of longevity.

© Disney The Rookie is yet to be renewed for an eighth season

Meanwhile, Nathan has revealed what's to come in the latter half of season seven. "We have a couple of new rookies on the program, so yes, Nolan will continue to be a TO and continue to pass his wisdom down to other rookies," he told TV Guide.

"One of the things I love about a long-running television program is the ability to bring back characters that have done so wonderfully for our program. And we do that in this season with both Bridget [Regan] who plays Monica and Matt [Glave] who plays Oscar," the actor reiterated.