The Rookie fans 'sobbing' over beloved character's unexpected return in season seven

The Rookie fans who tuned into Tuesday night's season seven episode were left "sobbing" over the return of fan-favourite character Kojo.

In the latest instalment, the beloved dog, who belongs to Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), was reunited with his previous owner, Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), when she paid her ex-boyfriend a visit at his house.

WATCH: Are you watching season 7?

Taking to social media, fans shared their excitement over Kojo's return, with one person writing: "Oh my this was an amazing little scene. Kojo is back and Tim's house is just amazing, love it," while another added: "KOJO MY BELOVED I HAVE MISSED YOU."

The trio haven't been seen together in a while, which is hardly surprising given Lucy and Tim's heartbreaking split in season six. However, fans are hoping Kojo will play a part in bringing the pair back together. One person penned on X: "Kojo needs to work his magic and get his parents back together RIGHT NOW," while another added: "Kojo wants #Chenford back together. It’s time for a parent trap plan."

© ABC Kojo made an appearance in the latest episode

Eric teased what's in store for the couple in the upcoming Valentine's Day episode, which will see Tim and Lucy find themselves in "a very tricky situation".

"So you put two people in a compromising, weird position, and feelings come out," he told TV Insider. "Maybe a little bit of their thoughts come out…I can tease that you're going to get a moment where they have to check themselves."

© Disney/Mike Taing Tim and Lucy split in season six

Opening up about Lucy and Tim's breakup in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Eric told us: "It's not that he didn't love her. It's not that she doesn't love him. He's so lost in his identity a bit and doesn't even love himself and if you can't love yourself, you can't really be in a relationship and treat that person with respect. I think that's what made the break up unique and I thought it actually played out really well because it was uncomfortable."

He continued: "It wasn't just emotionally sad, it was very uncomfortable to watch, almost like you're seeing two people figure out a breakup is happening as it's happening."

© Getty Fans are hoping the couple will reunite

So, what can fans expect from the next episode?

Titled 'Til Death', the upcoming episode sees the team hunt down a serial killer while Nyla struggles with the aftermath following the attack. The synopsis continues: "Lucy's relationship with Seth takes a turn, while Bailey battles her fear of Jason Wyler."

The Rookie airs on Tuesdays on ABC at 10pm ET.