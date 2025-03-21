NCIS star announces return to show: 'Guess who's back'

NCIS fans will see a familiar face back on the show in April.

On Thursday, it was announced that NCIS: Los Angeles alum, LL Cool J, will reprise his role as Sam Hanna on the flagship show in an episode airing April 21.

Both the actor and NCIS' official Instagram account shared the same video, with a message that read: "Guess who's back." Watch it below.

WATCH: LL Cool J announces return to NCIS

The video appeared blurry before a mysterious figure wiped the screen, revealing themselves to be LL Cool J.

"Back on set, baby. NCIS. Let's get it," he said in the video, standing in front of a wall with photos underneath a "NCIS: Most Wanted" sign.

The post was captioned: "Like no time has passed."

Fans of the NCISverse were thrilled with the news, with one commenting: "Ohhhhh how I miss NCIS LA everyday l… so happy to see Sam again, can't wait."

© CBS Photo Archive LL Cool J is reprising his role as Sam Hanna in NCIS

A second said: "Please make Sam Hanna part of the permanent cast on OG NCIS." A third added: "YAY!!!... I love Sam.... LA and Hawaii was cheated."

LL Cool J first appeared on NCIS as former Navy SEAL Sam in May 2009 before NCIS: Los Angeles premiered in September of that year.

© Getty Images LL Cool J starred on NCIS: Los Angeles for 14 seasons

The show ran for 14 seasons before it was canceled by CBS in early 2023. The news was confirmed in a statement: "From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said.

She added: "We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

LL Cool J went on to reprise his role as Sam in NCIS: Hawai'i in seasons 2 and 3 before that was also canceled in April 2024.

© CBS Photo Archive NCIS: Los Angeles premiered in September 2009

Speaking of his return to the franchise, the rapper told People before his Hawaii debut: "It just felt right to me. It felt like, 'You know what? Let's have some fun. Let's do this.

"The story definitely wasn't over at all, that's for sure," he added of his character’s NCIS journey. "We're finding out more about Sam, but remember, this is a different thing because Sam was transferred here."

Speaking of his co-star, Vanessa Lachey, he said: "I think it's good energy. She's a lot of fun.

© Karen Neal/CBS LL Cool J went on to star alongside Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: Hawai'i

"I'm really happy for her, happy for the success that she's enjoying with the show, and I look forward to making my contribution in the episodes that I appear and just hopefully making the show that much more enjoyable."

Vanessa admitted she was "blindsided" by the show's cancelation, writing on Instagram at the time: "Gutted, confused, blindsided. Grateful, confident, beloved fans!"

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all! Mahalo Nui Loa," she added.

© Karen Neal/CBS NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled in April 2024

NCIS: Hawai'i was ultimately canceled due to low ratings and the cost of the show, as revealed by Amy in May 2024.

"It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year.

"Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions."