NCIS star Michael Weatherly teases long-awaited update for Tony & Ziva spin-off

Michael Weatherly has teased an exciting update for the highly-anticipated NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The actor, who plays Tony DiNozzo, revealed that fans can expect to see a trailer for the upcoming drama series very soon.

After revealing that filming had wrapped on the series in February, Michael shared another update in the comments section. "I'd say it's trailer time relatively soon," he penned.

Fans were delighted with the news, with one person writing: "WHAT?!?!" while another said they were "so excited".

The ten-episode spin-off is expected to air on Paramount+ this year, with a premiere date yet to be revealed.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo

Michael stars alongside Cote de Pablo, who reprises her role as Tony's other-half, Ziva David. The series follows the couple as they go on the run across Europe after Tony's security company is attacked.

"Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter," reads the synopsis. "Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© CBS Photo Archive A trailer will arrive "relatively soon"

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

© Getty NCIS: Tony & Ziva will air in 2025

Michael revealed that the show would have "an international, global feel" whilst speaking at MIPCOM in Cannes last October. He also teased action-packed sequences. "We do a lot of running," he said, adding that it was a "highly physical production process".

Michael and Cote's daughter Tali will be played by Isla Gie (Foundation), while a host of familiar faces have joined the cast, including Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden as Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, while Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy plays high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

Meanwhile, Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) plays Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, alongside Lara Rossi (The Watch) plays Sophie, Tali's caretaker with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

© Getty The actors reprise their NCIS roles for the new show

Rounding out the main cast are Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris), Terence Maynard (Coronation Street), and Maximilian Osinski (Ted Lasso).

NCIS: Tony & Ziva will air on Paramount+.