NCIS star inundated with support as he steps out after announcing baby news

Wilmer Valderrama is basking in the glow of being an expectant father for the second time around, having announced just weeks ago his fiancée Amanda Pacheco is pregnant.

The NCIS actor and his longtime partner are already parents to a daughter named Nakano Oceana, born in February 2021. The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged on New Year's Day 2020.

The actor continued his stint on the hit CBS procedural in the meantime, and made his first public appearance since announcing the news on March 19 in New York City.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

Wilmer attended opening night of the new Broadway show Buena Vista Social Club, which opened for previews on February 21 and boasts producers like John Leguizamo and LaChanze.

The musical is inspired by and based on the Cuban band of the same name, featuring music from their landmark 1997 eponymous album and the documentary film that chronicled its creation. It is set in Havana, Cuba and presents a narrative of four musicians spanning from the 1950s to the 1990s, including notes on communism, the rise of Fidel Castro, and the making of the album.

Wilmer hit up the star-studded premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, joining the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his close friend Eva Longoria.

© Getty Images Wilmer at the opening night of "Buena Vista Social Club" at The Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City

He had a sweet run-in with the Desperate Housewives actress on the carpet, captured by People, in which she hugs him tight and is heard saying: "You're having a baby!" The two spend a few moments catching up and laughing over the news. Photos from the event capture them posing for photos and walking to the event arm-in-arm as well.

The That '70s Show star and his fiancée spoke with the publication about their upcoming bundle of joy, and how no one in the family was more excited than Nakano.

© Getty Images He received the biggest congratulatory hug and greeting from his friend Eva Longoria

"She’s been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!" Amanda shared. "Telling my family that she was going to be a big sister by going to the store and asking to buy the tiny balloons at the check out stand that say 'It's a girl!'"

"Mind you, we still don't know the gender of the baby, but if it was up to her, she'd love to have a baby sister," she quipped.

© Instagram Together, they share daughter Nakano Oceana

Wilmer described being a father as "a sense of purpose that is hard to describe," adding: "Like you could in fact lift a car if you had to. Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!"

He is most excited for all the things being a dad once again will bring, particularly the idea that he could be a girl dad once over.

© Getty Images for Netflix Wilmer and Amanda are expecting a second child this summer

"He hoped for "more unicorn birthdays, more toys on the floor, to finish two half eaten burritos because that would make one whole one, hearing 'Hola papá' twice when I walk in the door and giving our parents more babysitting hours because that's the grandparent life!"