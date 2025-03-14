NCIS star Michael Weatherly delights fans with rare photo of mini-me son

Michael Weatherly shared an adorable photo of him and his youngest son, Liam, having fun on their skiing vacation in Switzerland on Thursday.

Taking to X, the NCIS star shared a selfie from the slopes, showing him and his 11-year-old son donned in ski jackets and sunglasses. Although there was no caption, Michael and Liam's faces said it all as the 56-year-old beamed at the camera, while his son wore an excited expression.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one person writing: "Looks like Liam is living his own adventure. Great photo!" while another added: "Have a fantastic time on the slopes and in the location. Liam looks like he's enjoying himself, either that or he's terrified. So glad to see crash helmets on you both."

A third follower penned: "Glad to see Liam with you. Enjoy your family time!"

© Paul Bruinooge Michael has been married to Bojana Jankovic for 15 years

Michael is no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with his family after wrapping filming on NCIS: Tony & Ziva in February.

The actor shares his son Liam and daughter Olivia with his wife of 15 years, Bojana Jankovic. He's also a father to August, 29, whom he welcomed with his ex, Amelia Heinle, in 1996.

© @M_Weatherly/X The couple share two children, Olivia and Liam

Michael's latest post comes just weeks after he revealed that filming for the upcoming NCIS spin-off had officially ended.

"Ahhh… finally wrapping Season 1 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva… and feeling how much I love bath tubs," he wrote on social media alongside a snap of the actor enjoying a soak in a bath tub.

© CBS Photo Archive Michael reprises his NCIS role in the upcoming spin-off

WATCH: Michael Weatherly returns to NCIS

Set to premiere in 2025, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will see Michael and his co-star Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who go on the run in Europe after Tony's security company is attacked.

The synopsis for the ten-episode series reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Michael stars alongside Cote de Pablo in the ten-episode drama

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together."

It continues: "When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."