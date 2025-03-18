NCIS alum jumps ship to rival TV show on new network — details

Since NCIS: Los Angeles' untimely conclusion in 2023 after 14 seasons, the first spin-off of the flagship series, its stars have gone on to bigger and brighter ventures.

Daniela Ruah and LL Cool J have continued within the NCIS universe, with the former serving as a director and the latter making appearances in the now-canceled NCIS: Hawai'i. Eric Christian Olsen now serves as an executive producer on the acclaimed Kathy Bates starrer Matlock.

And now, Chris O'Donnell, known for playing Special Agent Grisha "G." Callen across the show's entire run, is moving on to a rival procedural.

The actor has signed on for his first major project since NCIS: LA's conclusion, and is the first person attached to star in an upcoming spin-off of the Ryan Murphy procedural 9-1-1.

Variety originally reported that the spin-off to the flagship series, titled 9-1-1: Nashville, was first announced in February and will follow first responders in the Tennessee capital. Not much details are currently available of the show's plot and characters so far, although it will debut during the 2025-26 TV season.

The publication further stated that Chris will play Captain Don Sharpe, described as "a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville's busiest firehouse alongside his beloved son. Don is a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets."

The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear franchise was reportedly set to expand with a spin-off set in Las Vegas before being scrapped in favor of Nashville.

This will be the second off-shoot from the flagship series, currently in its eighth season, following the Rob Lowe-fronted 9-1-1: Lone Star, also starring Natacha Karam, Ronen Rubenstein and Sierra McClain, which ended after five seasons in February.

NCIS, on the other hand, has now produced a total of six spin-offs, with the flagship series still going strong well into its 22nd season, currently starring Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and more.

NCIS: LA, the longest of the spin-offs, ended with 14 seasons, followed by NCIS: New Orleans, which ended its seven-season run in 2021. NCIS: Hawai'i concluded with three seasons last year.

On the other hand, NCIS: Sydney, which premiered in 2023, is currently airing its second season (it was renewed for a third in February). NCIS: Origins aired its debut season last year (and has been renewed for a second), while NCIS: Tony & Ziva is set to air potentially later this year.

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman recently spoke with HELLO! about what to expect from the flagship series' ongoing season, which returned with its spring premiere earlier this month, continuing with his character Eddie Diaz's intention to leave the 118 for Texas.

"We're going to have a lot in store for you, and some massive changes are coming," he shared with us. "I'll say this, just when you thought we've done it all on 9-1-1, we have something in store for you that you haven't seen yet. I wish I could say more, but you're going to have to wait."