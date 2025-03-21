Severance fans share the same complaint over 'evil' moment in season 2 finale - do you agree?

Severance's season finale has finally concluded, answering many questions but posing just as many new ones as - spoiler alert - the show concludes with Mark's Inny running off into the Severed floor with Helly R after saving his Outy's wife, Gemma, but abandoning her to leave Lumon Industries alone.

The finale has certainly left fans divided, and has sparked quite the debate over Mark’s Innie's decision to leave Gemma behindwhile choosing to escape with Helly R, ultimately choosing himself over his Outy alter ego.

While some felt that Gemma's reaction to finally being free but seeing her husband run off with another woman was simply heartbreaking, others pointed out that Mark risked everything to save his Outy's wife, despite his Outy being the one who put him through two years of a hellish existence in the first place.

Mark and Helly spend their 'final' day together

Taking to X to discuss, one devastated fan wrote: "Gemma finally being able to escape the hellhole where she was being tortured just to see the love of her life leaving her behind to run away with another woman," while another person added: "Now Gemma has to be the one mourning her spouse when we see her next oh my god stop I can't do this. SHE’S BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH."

A third person posted: "Me watching Gemma and Outie Mark reunite for the first time versus me watching Innie Mark turn around and leave Gemma," while another wrote: "Mark being able to walk towards Helly with Gemma screaming like that on the other side of the door is actually so black-hearted and evil… he will never deserve her."

However, others defended Mark's choice, with one posting: "Everyone hating on the Innies realizing they have lives worth fighting for and making decisions that benefit them sound exactly like Lumon telling them they aren’t people, just so yk!"

Outy Mark realises Gemma is still alive in Severance

The show's lead, Adam Scott, is among those who defended Mark's decision to stay on the Severed floor, explaining: "The freedom to fall in love is maybe the most radical act that they've allowed themselves to really dive into, and that's where you start really defining what it is that you want, what it is you want to protect and what you think the world should be."

Devon and Ms Cobel try to reason with Mark in Severance

Speaking about the episode, he added: "It isn't until that moment when he pushes her through the door, he realises that he has no feelings so this person, then Helly calls his name and it's like, 'Oh my God, if we just stay here maybe we can be together another ten minutes, who knows… It was going into the unknown and never existing again or going with Helly."

Another moment fans have been quick to discuss in the finale is Helly's identity. As her Outy Helena poses as her earlier in the season, fans believed that Helena had returned, with one posting: "Helly R would not have let Mark choose her above Gemma, but Helena Eagan would… as Irving said, ‘Helly was never cruel.'" What do you think?