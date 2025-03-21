Severance season 2 ending explained - and season 3 details revealed

Severance's season two finale begins where we left off, with Inny Mark at the birthing cabin with Ms Cobel and Devon. With the group now in the knowledge that Gemma is alive and being held as a prisoner at Lumon, the question is now how to save her - as far as Cobel and Devon are concerned. For Inny Mark, saving Gemma means sacrificing himself and all of the Innies who work at Lumon Industries, including Helly R.

Using a camcorder and stepping in and out of the birthing cabin, Mark's Inny and Outy have a conversation, with the Outy desperately needing his Inny's help to save his wife and promising that the reintegration process will mean that they can co-exist, while his Inny shares his reservations, pointing out the amount of trust that would go into making the decision - and how it would affect everyone who hasn't had the reintegration procedure.