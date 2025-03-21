Severance season 2 ending explained - and season 3 details revealed

Severance season two has finally come to an end after a gut-wrenching season finale which saw Mark's Inny and Outy join together to save Gemma from her fate at Lumon Industries. So what happened in episode ten, Cold Harbour, and what do we know about season 3 so far? Find out here…
Mark vs Mark
Severance's season two finale begins where we left off, with Inny Mark at the birthing cabin with Ms Cobel and Devon. With the group now in the knowledge that Gemma is alive and being held as a prisoner at Lumon, the question is now how to save her - as far as Cobel and Devon are concerned. For Inny Mark, saving Gemma means sacrificing himself and all of the Innies who work at Lumon Industries, including Helly R.
Using a camcorder and stepping in and out of the birthing cabin, Mark's Inny and Outy have a conversation, with the Outy desperately needing his Inny's help to save his wife and promising that the reintegration process will mean that they can co-exist, while his Inny shares his reservations, pointing out the amount of trust that would go into making the decision - and how it would affect everyone who hasn't had the reintegration procedure.
The Innys' fate
Outy Mark makes a major misstep by mispronouncing Helly's name, while patronising Mark's relationship with her in comparison to his relationship with Gemma, angering his Inny. However, he learns from Cobel that no matter what he does, completing the Cold Harbour file will mean the end of his team, meaning that he and Helly's 'Innies' won't exist by the next day anyway.
Back on the Severed floor
Furious, Mark's Inny leaves, telling Devon that if Outy Mark ever wants to see his wife again, to send him back to the Severed floor. He wakes up in the elevator at work and reunites with Helly R, with the pair realising that they need to complete Cold Harbour and rescue Gemma.
Their final day goes from one extreme to the other, with Milcheck performing a stand-up routine with a wax statue of the industry founder Keir, before introducing a marching band to celebrate the completion of Cold Harbour. Helly offers a distraction by shutting Milcheck in the bathroom as Mark races to the black corridor, using Irving's instructions.
What about Dylan?
Despite requesting to resign from Lumon, Dylan's Outy leaves his Inny a message reluctantly sharing his admiration for him, and suggesting that he remain at Lumon. A revitalised Dylan returns to the Severed floor to help Helly keep a furious Milcheck contained.
Mark and Gemma's reunion
While Mark goes down to the floor where Gemma is being held hostage, he becomes 'Outy' Mark again. Killing Mr Drummond, who was planning to sacrifice a baby goat in preparation for Gemma's death, Mark manages to find Gemma - who is in her 25th severed form while taking apart a baby crib - and convinces her to come with him.
Upon reaching the corridor, Gemma becomes herself again, and she and Mark have an emotional reunion. Becoming their 'Inny' versions again while going up in the elevator, Mark's Inny leads Gemma to the stairwell, where he becomes her 'Outy' version once more.
Having rescued Gemma from her prison at Lumon Industries, Mark doesn't follow her through the fire escape, despite her pleas. Instead, he joins Helly as the pair race through the halls of Lumon amid chaos, leaving the pair's future together uncertain.
Is season three happening?
Although the show seems to tie up several storylines in the season two finale, the show is reportedly returning for a third season.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Ben Stiller revealed that there is already a writers' room for season three, saying: "Everything changed a lot after the strike, for everyone, in terms of the way people are looking at budgets and spending.
"To Apple’s credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they’ve supported it."