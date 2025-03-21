Antiques Roadshow guest speechless as expert reveals TV's staggering valuation

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left completely stunned after discovering the incredible valuation of an old television set that belonged to her father.

In an episode of the BBC programme originally filmed at Kirby Hall in Gretton in 2014, the guest presented antiques expert John Baddeley with an unexpected treasure from before World War II.

The item was revealed as one of the earliest TV sets made by Marconiphone, dating back to around 1937 or 1938, making it a rare and highly collectable item.

John explained to the amazed guest: "This morning you brought me one of the earliest TV sets made by Marconiphone just prior to the Second World War."

Alongside the vintage television, the guest also produced the original brochure, which amusingly highlighted the TV's notably small screen size, proudly described as "quite adequate and suitable for rooms of average dimensions".

© BBC The guest on the Antiques Roadshow couldn't believe the valuation

Reacting to the tiny screen of around 3.5 to 4 inches, the guest joked: "Small rooms!", prompting a smile from John who added: "Indeed, small rooms."

John highlighted that this TV, costing 29 guineas at the time, would have been incredibly expensive, placing it well beyond the reach of ordinary households.

"You could have bought a sizable car for 29 guineas back then," John pointed out, stressing the luxurious nature of the item.

The guest explained the touching backstory of the TV, revealing that it had belonged to her father and had spent years hidden away and forgotten.

© BBC The guest on the Antiques Roadshow was genuinely shocked

"We didn't know he had it," she said, adding: "Three years ago, he had to go into a home. When we were clearing out his flat, we found this tucked in the corner of his collection."

The sentimental value clearly resonated with the guest, who admitted she had no idea of the item's rarity or potential worth.

John built suspense before unveiling his surprising valuation, explaining: "It's a fabulous piece, in lovely original condition, and you've brought it with its brochure. It's quite a collectable piece today."

He then revealed the staggering valuation, adding: "At auction, probably a figure between £5,000 and £7,000."

© BBC Here's the TV set's original brochure from the 1930s

The guest was visibly shaken by the revelation, nearly losing her footing as she absorbed the figure.

Eventually managing to speak, she gasped: "Well, that's one more nought than what I thought it was going to be!"

Clearly emotional, she exclaimed: "Oh, good grief. Oh dad, what were you sitting on?"

She ended on a heartfelt note, recalling her father's modest means: "Bless him, he was on pension credit!"

