The Residence star Uzo Aduba has a famous husband

Uzo Aduba found love when she was least expecting it. "I was so sure that it just wasn't going to happen because it was hard out there on these streets," the actress recalled to PEOPLE.

Noting that she was "career-focused" and content with being single, Uzo was taken by surprise when she fell for the esteemed filmmaker, Robert Sweeting, whom she crossed paths with at a rooftop bar in Midtown Manhattan.

© Getty Uzo Aduba met Robert Sweeting at a rooftop bar in New York

"He made me feel safe," Uzo reflected. "I felt safe to be all of myself around him — not the best of myself, all of myself, my frailties, my vulnerabilities, my weak, ugly parts. I felt safe enough to show him that. And when he saw it, he still loved me. I never, and still never, doubted that he loved me."

Robert, who is best known for directing The Entertainer and Guns Down, has been a major source of support to Uzo in recent years and has accompanied her to several high-profile events, including the Tony and Primetime Emmy Awards.

© Getty Robert is a filmmaker who has both directed and produced

The duo, who are notoriously private, confirmed that they had married in a top-secret wedding, which took place in 2020. Opting for an intimate ceremony in New York, Uzo looked radiant in a strapless gown, while Robert donned a navy satin suit.

Posting a photo from their wedding in 2021, Uzo commemorated the anniversary of their nuptials with a romantic caption. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. — When Harry Met Sally," she began.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

Two years later, Uzo revealed that she and Robert had planned a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony too. Alongside a carousel of snaps, the actress wrote: "This day meant so much to us. You have made my entire life better, more full.

"I am so thankful our souls found each other. I've loved sharing every step of this journey with you, @robertsweetinglife and cannot wait to experience new chapters, next chapters, and new pathways with you. I love you so much. Thank you also for loving me. So much. Happy Anniversary. Your Wife, Uzo."

After tying the knot, Robert and Uzo welcomed their daughter, Adaiba Lee Nonyem in 2023. To celebrate their new arrival, the A-lister posted a photo of herself cuddled up with her adorable newborn.

"My daughter. I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain," Uzo told her followers.

"I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother's names who came before you."