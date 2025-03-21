TV viewers 'addicted' after just one episode of 'quality' new mystery drama

TV watchers are hooked by Netflix's new mystery drama, The Residence, after just one episode.

The new eight-parter stars Uzo Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp, who is faced with a challenging case at the White House: one dead body, 132 rooms, and 157 suspects. With many potential suspects lurking in the halls of the president's official residence, played by the likes of Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino and supporting star Kylie Minogue, it's up to Cupp to determine everyone's whereabouts on the night of the State Dinner, when the body of White House chief usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) was found.

It's safe to say viewers are loving the new series, with many sold on the show after just one episode.

One person wrote on social media: "1st episode of #TheResidenceOnNetflix and I'm already hooked. Uzo Aduba's blank expression is killing me. I hope it gets nominated and sweeps at the Emmys," while another added: "30 minutes into episode 1 and I'm addicted already."

A third viewer penned: "The Residence on Netflix is exactly what we needed. A witty crime show with humour that keeps you on your toes. 10/10," while another praised leading star Uzo, adding: "One episode in… #TheResidence on Netflix is GOOD. I love a quality murder mystery with lots of flashbacks, comedic relief and a detective who knows they're good at their job. Uzo Aduba is killing this role!"

Many called for a second season, with one fan writing: "I need detective cupp to get a brilliant new case @netflix let's get back in the writers' room I need season 2 now," while another agreed, adding: "A SECOND SEASON is due IMMEDIATELY! #TheResidenceOnNetflix soooo good!!!!"

Netflix has yet to confirm whether The Residence will return for a second season. We suspect this decision will be based on how well the show performs during its first few weeks and how many people stick with the drama until the end.

For those yet to tune into the series, it's billed as a "screwball whodunit" and is set in the "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the White House, among the "eclectic staff" of the world's most famous mansion.

The synopsis continues: "Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with sceptical FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to untangle an intriguing (and deadly) mystery. As the teaser reveals, the victim of the murder is A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House chief usher — and everyone is a suspect."

The Residence is available on Netflix.