TV viewers 'addicted' after just one episode of 'quality' new mystery drama
Two men in black tie© JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

Uzo Aduba stars as detective Cordelia Cupp in The Residence

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
TV watchers are hooked by Netflix's new mystery drama, The Residence, after just one episode. 

The new eight-parter stars Uzo Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp, who is faced with a challenging case at the White House: one dead body, 132 rooms, and 157 suspects. With many potential suspects lurking in the halls of the president's official residence, played by the likes of Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino and supporting star Kylie Minogue, it's up to Cupp to determine everyone's whereabouts on the night of the State Dinner, when the body of White House chief usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) was found. 

WATCH: Are you loving The Residence?

It's safe to say viewers are loving the new series, with many sold on the show after just one episode. 

One person wrote on social media: "1st episode of #TheResidenceOnNetflix and I'm already hooked. Uzo Aduba's blank expression is killing me. I hope it gets nominated and sweeps at the Emmys," while another added: "30 minutes into episode 1 and I'm addicted already."

Group of people peering out of door into hallway© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX
Viewers are hooked after just one episode of The Residence

A third viewer penned: "The Residence on Netflix is exactly what we needed. A witty crime show with humour that keeps you on your toes. 10/10," while another praised leading star Uzo, adding: "One episode in… #TheResidence on Netflix is GOOD. I love a quality murder mystery with lots of flashbacks, comedic relief and a detective who knows they're good at their job. Uzo Aduba is killing this role!" 

Man in black tie standing in room© JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX
Giancarlo Esposito plays A.B. Wynter

Many called for a second season, with one fan writing: "I need detective cupp to get a brilliant new case @netflix let's get back in the writers' room I need season 2 now," while another agreed, adding: "A SECOND SEASON is due IMMEDIATELY! #TheResidenceOnNetflix soooo good!!!!" 

Netflix has yet to confirm whether The Residence will return for a second season. We suspect this decision will be based on how well the show performs during its first few weeks and how many people stick with the drama until the end. 

Man and woman standing in room wearing suits© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park

For those yet to tune into the series, it's billed as a "screwball whodunit" and is set in the "upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs" of the White House, among the "eclectic staff" of the world's most famous mansion. 

The synopsis continues: "Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with sceptical FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to untangle an intriguing (and deadly) mystery. As the teaser reveals, the victim of the murder is A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House chief usher — and everyone is a suspect."

Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in The Residence© Netflix
The series is available on Netflix

The Residence is available on Netflix.

