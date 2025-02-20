New 9-1-1 series coming to ABC in a very surprising location

9-1-1 is putting on its cowboy boots and boot-scootin' its way to Nashville.

A new series in the 9-1-1 universe will premiere on ABC during the 2025-2026 season, and will be produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani will write the series and serve as executive producers alongside Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett.

No cast members have been confirmed yet.

The news comes after 9-1-1: Lone Star concluded after five seasons, and amid ongoing specualtion that a new series would be created to fill that void.

Rumors of a third show – 9-1-1 is set in Los Angeles and Lone Star was set in Austin – have been circulating for years, but earlier in October Ryan revealed he and his partner Tim were already hard at work writing the new series which will follow a new team of firefighters and paramedics in another major American city.

The Pacific Northwest and Florida were both suggested as possible replacement areas, with Tim previously suggesting Miami as a suitable city, allowing for plenty of drama and high stakes emergencies.

"Part of the thing that I think made 9-1-1 so successful in its first couple of years was the juxtaposition of the insane emergencies against a city like L.A. that has a whole bunch of different cohorts — but it’s also the blue sky and the palm tree of it all that makes it fun," he previously said.

"And I think you get that in Miami, too. And there’s all kinds of great communities there, plus, you have hurricanes and alligators."

9-1-1 launched in 2018 on Fox and followed the lives and emergencies of firehouse 118, captained by Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and his crew, which after eight seasons now consists of Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds), Howard Han (Kenneth Choi) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman).

The show also stars Angela Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, a 9-1-1 call operator.

The series moved to ABC in 2023, although the spino-off with Rob Lowe remained on Fox.

"Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall," Ryan told Variety on October 1.

"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name, but it’s fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love."