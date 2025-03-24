Exclusive: NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen reveals the moment his pregnant wife brought him to tears

Eric Christian Olsen is opening up exclusively to HELLO! about an emotional moment he will never forget—and it all started with a pregnancy announcement.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star was speaking at a Special Screening & Conversation with the cast of CBS' Matlock as part of PaleyFest LA 2025 when he shared the heartwarming story. With a new baby on the way and life having thrown some recent challenges his family's way, Eric was visibly glowing as he spoke about his wife Sarah Wright Olsen and their journey to baby number four.

"Amazing, I have the most amazing partner, and I couldn't be happier to be doing this with her," Eric told HELLO! at the event.

Recommended video You may also like NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen responds to fans' burning question

"She is the best, and I don't know if you saw but Teresa [Palmer] just announced she's pregnant too and watching Sarah react to Teresa telling her that she was pregnant, I was crying watching her cry."

The moment was captured on their popular podcast Mother Daze, which Sarah co-hosts with her best friend Teresa Palmer.

© Instagram Photo shared by Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah Wright as she expects the couple's fourth child

The two women, both radiant with maternal energy and unfiltered honesty, shared the news with their listeners in a tender episode filled with happy tears. But for Eric, seeing Sarah so moved by her friend’s announcement brought its own flood of emotion.

The couple revealed their own baby news on Instagram earlier last month, delighting fans with a carousel of joyful photos. One standout image shows Sarah glowing in a white dress with a black bow, her hand resting lovingly on her growing belly. Another sweet moment captures Eric cradling the bump, his smile filled with pride and wonder.

© Instagram Eric Christian Olsen sits beside wife Sarah Wright Olsen as she shows off her baby bump, shared on Instagram

"BABYYYYYYY it’s been wild today on @themotherdazepodcast," Sarah wrote in her caption, confirming that baby number four is due this summer.

Already proud parents to son Wyatt Oliver, and daughters Winter Story and Esmé Olivia, Eric and Sarah are expanding their beautiful family just months after facing heartbreaking loss. In January, their Malibu home of 13 years was destroyed in the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles.

© Instagram Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah Wright highlighting her growing bump

Sarah shared the news in a raw and moving Instagram post, revealing that while they were safe, the fire took with it a home filled with precious memories.

"It’s impossible to put into words these last few days. We are together and safe and surrounded by love," she wrote. "We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said 'we all took our first steps there.'"

The family’s gratitude for the outpouring of love and support was palpable.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah hit the sauna together

"It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years," Sarah continued. "But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love."

They leaned on friends and family, staying with loved ones as they began to process the loss. "We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. It’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you it means so much to us."