Will Trent fans in tears as show kills off character in shock twist

Will Trent returned on Tuesday night, leaving fans in tears. Airing one of the most harrowing episodes yet, the latest instalment began with the GBI agent chasing a perpetrator on foot.

After catching up with the armed parolee inside an apartment complex, Will was forced to shoot, but in an upsetting turn of events, one of his bullets ricocheted and struck a 14-year-old boy named Marco, who was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Devastated by the freak accident, Will raced to Marco's side and helped get him in an ambulance, but in a tragic twist of fate, the teen died on his way to the hospital. Following an internal investigation, Will may have been cleared of any wrongdoing, but his conscience was far from clear, with episode 11 leaving him a broken man.

Sparking a huge response from fans, many rushed to comment beneath a photo of Will looking heartbroken. "Will Trent episodes need to come with a heart monitor and Kleenex! Amazing acting and storyline" wrote one.

"It's time for me to process and grieve after that episode," noted a second. "Oh, I was in tears. Thank you once again for not disappointing us," penned a third.

Among the comments, viewers also honed in on Ramón Rodriguez's emotional performance. Speaking with TV Line, the actor revealed that Marco's death will continue to haunt his character.

"He has never done anything like this. It's one of those moments that is going to change him forever. It is something that will continue to haunt him and that he will have to deal with [throughout Season 3] because he cannot come to terms with it. It's a very difficult thing," Ramón explained.

"This is something that he's going to struggle with for a while. Is it going to be something that he completely gets over? I can't answer that, but I will tell you that it's something that's going to [propel him] to figure out what's going on with him.

© Daniel Delgado Jr. Ramón Rodriguez explained that Will Trent will be forever changed by Marco's death

"Up until this point, he's never really— we've heard him talk about some stuff that's happened [in his past], but we've never actively seen him try to do anything about it."

When episode 12 debuts on April 1, fans will see Will attempting to get back to work after all that's transpired. Alongside a promo, the logline reads: "While grappling with his own trauma, Will goes under cover at a suspicious wellness community to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members."