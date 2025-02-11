Will Trent star Gina Rodriguez's home life off-screen with famous husband

Gina Rodriguez is back on our screens in season three of Will Trent, in which she plays Assistant District Attorney, Marion Alba. The Golden Globe winner is a big name in the film and TV world thanks to her roles in Jane the Virgin, Not Dead Yet and Netflix's Someone Great. But did you know that her husband is also famous? Find out all about her family life below…

Gina's famous husband

Gina's husband is also a famous face in the entertainment industry. The 40-year-old met her husband, actor Joe LoCicero, on the set of Jane the Virgin back in 2016, when Gina starred as the titular character and Joe played a stripper.

Joe, 38, is perhaps best known for playing Vincent Walker in the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. He also appeared alongside his wife in the Netflix films Players and Someone Great.

© Photo: Getty Images Gina is married to Joe LoCicero

Gina and Joe got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot the following year.

Opening up about her relationship back in 2019, Gina revealed that dating Joe was "a new experience because I put myself first".

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Gina and Joe met on the set of Jane the Virgin

"For so long, I put every man in front of me," she told Cosmopolitan. "As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner! And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn't want me to dim my light for his ego."

Back in June 2023, Gina called Joe "the love of my life" and her "best friend" in a gushing post to mark Father's Day. "I knew it when I met you that I found a man like no other," penned the star, alongside a snap of Joe with their son, Charlie. "When I walked down the aisle and you cried tears of joy, I knew I found someone extra special. I knew a great man would make a great dad. I don't know much but I know Charlie and I are two of the luckiest people in the world to have you," wrote the actress.

Gina and Joe's son

In 2023, Gina and Joe welcomed a son named Charlie, who often features on the Players star's Instagram account. Back in October, Gina shared an adorable snap of her and Charlie. In the caption, she penned a sweet message: "My little guru, you have taught me so much and I'm so excited to keep learning. I love you, Charlie."

Back in May 2023, Gina got candid about parenthood and opened up about her feelings of mom guilt. "I think now that I'm a mom, I look at these moments as being a little selfish at times," she told PEOPLE. "If I go out for an hour to work out or to grab a taco, or to just read, I feel so much guilt because I miss my little man so much," she said. "It's something that I'm working on because I know it's not selfish. I know it brings me back to one. I know it makes me more present with him."

Gina's home life

Gina and Joe moved to Oregon during the pandemic and now split their time between there and Southern California.

Speaking to Glamour about the big move, Gina shared her fears over leaving the LA bubble. "It is still terrifying," she said. "Every time we go, I'm like, 'I'm just a phone call away. It's very close to LA.'"

© K.C. Bailey/Netflix Gina as Mack alongside Tom Ellis as Nick in Netflix's Players

Sharing what she loves about Oregon, Gina said: "It's so healing and the air is so clean. There's just something about seeing the deer and the wild turkeys and the elk. It's a different existence."

The actress continued: "Growing up in Chicago and then going to school in New York, it was almost a culture shock. But it's been a dream. It's been a really healing place for me and my husband."