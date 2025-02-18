Will Trent star Erika Christensen's life off-screen: from husband and family to ties to Scientology

Erika Christensen is a regular fixture on our TV screens thanks to her role as Angie Polaski in ABC's hit police drama, Will Trent, which follows the titular Special Agent and his work at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Erika, 42, is perhaps best known for starring in the NBC drama Parenthood, as well as for her roles in Six Degrees and Wicked City. But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras?

Erika's husband

Erika is married to cyclist, Cole Maness.

The couple will celebrate ten years of marriage in September, having tied the knot at a ranch near Palm Springs, California in 2015.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Erika Christensen is married to Cole Maness

Sharing an insight into their relationship back in 2014, Erika revealed that the pair would often use their bikes to get around. "My bike is my main form of transportation, so I've got a red clip-on taillight," she told US Weekly. "Sometimes, my boyfriend and I do evening rides to the movies or grocery store."

Erika's family life

Erika and Cole share two children, daughters Shane and Polly, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The arrival of their second daughter, Polly, didn't exactly go to plan as the couple didn't call their doctor in time. Thankfully, Cole stepped in when his wife went into labour and delivered their baby at home.

Sharing the story on Instagram, Erika penned: "It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl's own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself.

"My fault, as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn't call the doc until far too late," admitted the actress. "He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should've seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail," she wrote.

Erika's religion

Back in 2018, Erika opened up about her association with Scientology while chatting with her Parenthood costar Dax Shepard on an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Erika was raised as a Scientologist

The actress, who said she was raised by Scientologist parents, explained: "I can justify things in all kinds of different ways, but basically, like, as a Scientologist. And I definitely cannot speak for every Scientologist about anything because everybody has their own beliefs and comes at it from even other religions and all kinds of stuff.

© Ramona Rosales Erika Christensen stars as Angie Polaski alongside Ramon Rodriguez as Will Trent

"However, I don’t believe this is the first time I have lived on this planet and I basically think I’ve probably done absolutely everything before," she continued.

When asked about the criticism the church has faced, Erika said: "I don't think that it comes from an actual place of, like, your critiques. I don't think it comes from critical thinking."