Exclusive: Why Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star, has not yet watched her Netflix series

Suits star Sarah Rafferty has admitted that she has not yet watched With Love, Meghan, her former costar's divisive new Netflix series.

Speaking to HELLO! at the Clarins Beauty Icons event in Los Angeles on Friday March 21, Sarah revealed that she has not had the chance to watch the series, but that she was "saving" the series when she had the moment to relax and enjoy it.

© Getty Images Sarah Rafferty attends the Clarins ICONS Event at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

The part lifestyle, part cooking series dropped on the streaming platform on Tuesday March 4, and it featured the Duchess sharing her own "personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlighting how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected".

It received mixed reviews however with many criticizing the series for being out of touch with everyday folks.

Meghan Markle debuts trailer for new series on Netflix, "With Love, Meghan"

Abigail Spencer, who also starred in Suits with Sarah and Meghan, was a guest star in episode five, and Sarah said that she was not surprised to hear Abigail would be making an appearance "because they are such good friends".

Abigail and Meghan met in 2007 at an audition but their friendship deepened when they began to work together in the legal drama Suits. Over the years Abigail has been at all of Meghan's important milestones, including her wedding to Prince Harry.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Abigail with Meghan and Kelly Zafjen in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan

"We have a very private friendship so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it's very private but I'm glad that we got to share a little bit of it," Abigail told HELLO! of the decision to appear alongside Meghan.

Sarah has kept her focus on her children in recent times – she is mom to daughters Oona and Iris with husband, Santtu Seppälä – and told HELLO! that her eldest is a junior in high school and preparing to start looking at potential colleges.

"I have two kids and we're looking at colleges next week so it's a busy time," said Sarah, adding that the idea of her Oona, who was born in 2007, flying the nest fills her "with two things at the exact same time: pride and grief".

"I know Oona won't stay here in California," Sarah continued.

"I am from the east coast and my whole family is on the east coast, and it feels really normal to go there for college, and she will have all her aunts."

© Getty Images Santtu Seppala and Sarah Rafferty attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle

As well as family, Oona also spent much of her younger years on the east coast as when Suits was on the air, the family split their time between Los Angeles and Toronto where the show filmed.

As a result, Oona and Iris both grew up going to two different schools and spent lots of time on the set.

"They were calling 'action' and 'cut' sometimes and they’re incredibly close to the cast and their families," Sarah told New Beauty in 2024.