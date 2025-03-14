Exclusive: Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer gives rare insight into 'private' friendship amid Netflix documentary

Over the years the Duchess of Sussex has built a close knit circle of friends that includes actress Abigail Spencer, who has now opened up on their decades long friendship.

The pair first met in 2007 at an audition but their friendship deepened when they began to work together in the legal drama Suits.

Over the years Abigail was there at all of Meghan's important milestones, including her wedding to Prince Harry, hosting a baby shower before the birth of Prince Archie, and one of Meghan's chosen guests for her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zafjen in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan

Meghan and Abigail also share the exact same birthday, date, month and year, and have called themselves "birthday soul sisters".

"We have a very private friendship so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it's very private but I'm glad that we got to share a little bit of it," Abigail told HELLO! of the decision to appear alongside Meghan.

Together, along with their mutual friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, they cooked a lunch of salt-crusted fish, a dish that fits into Meghan's lifelong love for cooking, something that she regularly shared with fans when she ran The Tig, a lifestyle blog, before she met Prince Harry.

"Meghan is the hostess with the most. Literally for years she has been like this," revealed Abigail, 43.

© Stefanie Keenan Abigaiil and Meghan in 2016 together

"But I really was there just to support her and surround her. This is her heart, that show is her heart, it was so natural and [I was] really just there to have fun and to delight in her and to be a safe space.

"I think that comes through."

© Gotham Meghan is seen alongside Abigail Spencer outside Prince Archie's baby shower in 2019

Mom-of-one Abigail is based in Los Angeles, a two-hour drive south of Montecito which Meghan now calls home, but she made the trip north to film alongside her friends.

The episode shot in an $8 million mansion down the road from where Meghan and Harry live and it belongs to high society couple Tom and Sherrie Cipolla.

© Instagram Prince Harry and his daughter Lilibet

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," Meghan previously said of not shooting in their home.

"We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 106 of With Love, Meghan

That day of filming was "beautifully fun," said Abigail, adding that she is "so proud of Meghan" for bringing the vision together.

"Creating that was very authentic for her; I've known her a long time and she was doing all of this many, many years ago, and I'm grateful that it came back around."