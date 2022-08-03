Purple Hearts: everything to know about film’s star Nicholas Galitzine

Purple Hearts is the romantic film that everyone is talking about at the moment - and we understand why! The story follows Luke and Cassie, who marry each other for convenience and are forced to live together when tragedy strikes. Needless to say, we are a little obsessed with the leading man, Nicholas Galitzine, so here’s everything you need to know about him?

Who is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas is a 27-year-old English actor best known for his roles in Handsome Devil, The Craft: Legacy, and perhaps mostly for playing Prince Robert in Camilla Cabelo’s Cinderella. The star was raised in London, and attended Dulwich College before he landed his first role aged 20 in The Beat Beneath My Feet. You can follow him on Instagram @nicholasgalitzine, where he regularly shares behind-the-scenes snaps from filming.

Is Nicholas Galitzine in a relationship?

If Nicholas is seeing anyone at the moment, he is keeping the relationship tightly under wraps, as he has yet to speak about dating in interviews, and hasn’t spoken about any special someone on his social media channels - so watch this space!

What is Nicholas Galitzine starring in next?

Nicholas is currently filming an upcoming Amazon Prime Video film, Red, White and Royal Blue, which is based on the bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston. The story follows the First Son of the United States, Alex, who is forced to pretend to be friends with Prince Harry after the pair get involved in an altercation at a royal wedding. Along the way, the pair fall in love, and have to deal with the risk of their secret being exposed to the world. Unsurprisingly, Nicholas is set to play the dashing Prince Henry.

Nicholas will play Prince Henry

