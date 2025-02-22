Exclusive: Why Sofia Carson's hit K-Pop song with BTS' Jimin is all thanks to Purple Hearts

Sofia Carson is a Disney star turned Netflix actress and musician turned activist – and now she's a Screen Actor Guild award ambassador.

The 31-year-old will join Noah Centineo as this year's ambassadors, chosen because they "exemplify the utmost values of the acting profession, serve as positive role models for the next generation of performers, and actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors".

For Sofia, the honor comes after an incredible 12 months that saw her appear in one of Netflix's biggest films ever, Carry On, and collaborate with BTS' Jimin on one of the hottest pop songs of the year, "Slow Dance".

"Jimin watched Purple Hearts, true story," Sofia tells HELLO! of how the collaboration came around.

"I was told that he loved the sound of my voice, and he thought it would be the perfect fit for him," she added.

The Netflix film sees Sofia, as singer-songwriter Cassie, and Nicholas Galitzine as US Marine Luke, who agree to get married in order to receive military benefits and pay their debts.

Trailer for Purple Hearts with Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine

Sofia performed all eight songs on the soundtrack, all of which were written by Sofia and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Justin Tranter.

"I know that Jimin is a very special person and he has a beautiful heart, and they want to make sure that everyone that collaborates with him feels like they match him in that sense and I was so honored when they told me that," Sofia shared of the opportunity.

"We had a beautiful experience, and they flew me out to Seoul to shoot the video together and he's just the kindest heart and I'm so grateful."

© Getty Images for dcp (L-R) RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS, and Sofia Carson attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

As for whether they'd work again together Sofia could only tease, "we'll see," but said that she would love to work alongside any of the Blackpink girls who are "killing it," adding: "I'm super into what they're doing."

Next for Sofia is her new movie The Life List which she called "one of my proudest pieces that I get to share with the world".

Trailer for The Life List

The trailer dropped hours before HELLO! and Sofia spoke at the 2025 SAG Awards preview, and she revealed: "I just texted my mom on the way over here saying that I feel so deeply privileged and grateful.It's kind of overwhelming the feeling that is running through my bones today. The Life List is probably one of my proudest pieces that I get to share with the world, and it was a beautiful journey for me.

"It's always a really beautiful feeling when you get to release it into the world and it no longer belongs to you and it'll become something else entirely different to whoever watches it."

© Getty Images Sofia Carson, Ambassador, SAG Awards attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Media Preview and Menu Reveal

Up next will be her adaptation of Julia Whelan's My Oxford Year, which filmed in fall 2024 in London. Although Sofia admitted she had not yet seen the movie as it remains in post-production she called the role a "privilege" and praised her costar Corey Mylchreest, who appears in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

But for now, Sofia is looking forward to walking the SAG red carpet and keeping her focus on the ability to change lives.

"My heart is that of a storyteller and my activism is my greatest privilege and honor. I use my platform in film and music to lift up my activism, especially the voices of young girls around the world through UNICEF, but I don't think I could just do the film and music side; the activism really feels a big calling in me," said Sofia.