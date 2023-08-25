The summer of Nicholas Galitzine: Why the internet went mad for the Red, White & Royal Blue star

If you've been on the internet this summer, you've probably heard the name Nicholas Galitzine. His blonde hair, piercing eyes and chiseled jaw explain why he's become the internet's latest boyfriend, and by the end of 2023 he will have played on screen a Republican soldier, a gay British prince, a dumb jock and a pop star based on Harry Styles.

He has, as the kids say, range.

But where did the 28-year-old actor come from?

To many, Nicholas - who was born in Britain but comes from the historic Russian noble family, the House of Golitsyn – has been on their radar for several years; he was named one of Screen Daily's Stars of Tomorrow in 2015 alongside Barry Keoghan and Joe Alywn, and in 2021 he starred in the Prime Video flop Cinderella, where he aptly starred as Prince Charming alongside Camila Cabelo's titular princess.

But for the majority, it was the summer's smash hit Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video that turned him into a star. In the film, an adaptation of Casey McQuiston's New York Times bestseller, Nicholas stars as Prince Henry of England, a closeted heir to the throne who falls in love with the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zahkar-Perez).

The two actors beat the no chemistry allegations when the film was released, with Nicholas in particular coming in for acclaim from critics for his nuanced work as the gay Prince who struggles with not only the public perception of himself and the Crown, but his own beliefs in his worthiness.

As Prince Henry, with his swooping blonde hair, kind smile and ability to pull off a suit, Nicholas appeared to a new generation of teenage girls as safe, as the kind of heartthrob they could take home to their mom.

But then there is his first modeling campaign which launched in June and saw him announced as Fendi's first global menswear ambassador. In those billboards, spread across Europe, his hair is dark, his cheekbones are defined, he looks every inch the bad boy your mom would warn you to steer clear of.

© Fendi Nicholas was named Fendi's first global ambassador

That dichotomy in his appearance also shows up in his acting skills; on Friday August 25, Bottoms will release in America, in which he stars as Jeff, a caricature of every dumb American jock ever seen on screen. He leans into the absurdity of the script and the role with relish while also showing off his physical comedy skills.

It's a world away from Purple Hearts, the mushy 2022 Netflix romcom in which he played a troubled marine who marries a friend to illegally receive military benefits, and even further from his next role; he will star alongside Oscar winner Julianne Moore in AMC drama Mary & George as the conniving George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, who famously called himself the "lover" of King James I of England, and who rose through the ranks of nobility to suit his own ambitions.

© MGM Nicholas Galitzine stars as Jeff in Bottoms

Then he will appear on the big screen with another Oscar winner, Anne Hathaway, in The Idea Of You, starring as her much younger boyfriend, Hayes Campbell, a pop star who falls in love with a fan's older mother. (The film is based on a book which itself began as Harry Styles fanfiction).

Look on social media, and it's clear that the rising star has a huge fanbase; there at least five major fan accounts on Twitter alone already, sharing regular updates on his career and personal life.

"I think Nick has an undeniable charm to him," Kiki, the brainchild behind @nickgdaily, an account which promises to be "blessing your timeline with a daily dose of Nick", tells HELLO!

"He's also so passionate about his work. With the way he talks about his projects, you can tell that each character he plays and each story he tells means a lot to him. On top of that, he also seems to have just a wonderful and sweet personality that you can't help but love."

© AMC Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham

Gianna runs @NICKNTAYL0R, the "#1 source for news and updates on Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez" and she adds: "He just seems like a really nice guy and that’s reiterated with the way costars and friends talk about him."

"Besides being a handsome guy, Nicholas plays characters easily to feel related to, especially when it comes to be a queer character like in The Craft: Legacy, Chambers or even Red, White & Royal Blue," the owners of @NGBRSite, a Brazilian fansite, Bruna, Bruna R and Pedro shared.

"As a straight man, he has no issues playing a role (really well done, by the way) in movies that shows diversity and true beautiful stories for non-straight people. He also likes to keep his personal life private, you won't see him in tabloids or getting into dramas in general."

© Netflix Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in Netflix's Purple Hearts

Odelia, a communication manager by day and fangirl by night, shares: "I love his career trajectory and think he's been so smart with the roles he's chosen, clearly showing off his dramatic, comedic, physical and musical abilities."

"He's mentioned before that he values versatility as a performer; and it's evident that he's got the range and skills to do so. Acting, singing, modeling, dancing, piano, guitar, polo... he can do it all," she concludes.

Yes, dear readers – he also sings, posting covers of sad girl songs such as Lana Del Rey's 'Summertime Sadness', 'Landslide' by Fleetwood Mac, and 'Vampire' by Olivia Rodrigo, alongside writing his own music, releasing single 'Comfort' in 2022.

He's an actor, model and singer. Timothee Chalamet, who?

© Jonathan Prime Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas as Prince Henry in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

Is Nicholas Galitzine Russian?

Yes. Nicholas's father comes from the historic Russian noble family, the House of Golitsyn. His mother is from Greek descent, and both of his parents are former financiers.

Are Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine friends?

Yes. The pair bonded while filming Cinderella and have become close friends, with Nicholas sharing pictures of the pair spending time together when their schedules allow.

© Karwai Tang Nicholas is an actor, model and singer

What movies did Nicholas Galitzine play in?

Nicholas's first film was the 2014 movie The Beat Beneath My Feet. He has also appeared in High Strung with Jane Seymour, The Craft: Legacy with Michelle Monaghan, and David Duchovny, and Cinderella; Purple Hearts; Red, White & Royal Blue; and Bottoms.

What is the film Bottoms about?

"Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. "

Where was Bottoms filmed?

Filming for Bottoms took place mostly in New Orleans for six weeks in April and May 2022.

Where can I stream Bottoms?

Bottoms is out in select theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, and San Francisco now. It will receive a wide release on September 1 2023 but is not yet available for streaming.

