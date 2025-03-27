TV fans are binge-watching returning crime drama: 'pure TV gold'

TV viewers are loving the new series of The Marlow Murder Club, which comes from Death in Paradise boss Robert Thorogood, with one fan hailing the drama as "pure TV gold".

The new six-part series, which creator Robert has adapted from his best-selling novels, stars Samantha Bond as amateur sleuth and retired archaeologist Judith Potts, who, along with her two friends, local dog walker Suzie (Jo Martin) and vicar's wife Becks (Cara Horgan), solves unsettling crimes in the idyllic riverside town of Marlow.

WATCH: Are you watching season 2? See the trailer

It's safe to say the new episodes have gone down a storm with fans, who have praised the show on social media.

One person wrote: "Thoroughly enjoying #TheMarlowMurderClub. Great plots & good #CosyCrime characters - police & civilian investigators," while another added: "Binge-watched season two of #TheMarlowMurderClub, and absolutely loved it. Each episode really developed the characters of the main protagonists and stayed true to the cozy crime vibe of the books. Great acting, great writing, great production. Can't wait for Season 3!"

© UKTV Samantha Bond stars as Judith in The Marlow Murder Club

A third fan compared series two to Robert's novels, writing: "#MarlowMurderClub. Love the new series - just as #good as the #books," while another hailed the show as "pure TV gold".

© PBS Jo Martin plays local dog walker Suzie and Cara Horgan portrays vicar's wife Becks

Creator Robert teamed up with writers Lucia Haynes (Annika, Vera) and Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders, Ridley) for the new episodes, which sees life in Marlow just about back to normal after the triple murder in season one.

But it's not long before Judith, Becks and Suzie are called back into action when a fresh set of unsettling crimes befall the community.

© UKTV / Robbie Gray The new series arrived on our screens in March

The synopsis continues: "From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her official investigations."

© UKTV Fans have been loving the new episodes

Ahead of the new series, leading star Samantha revealed that the show's gripping plots convinced her to say yes to the role. "The plots are so good and so complicated; that's what pulls an actor in," explained the actress. "Plus, there were all sorts of things about Judith herself, who has got a lot of me in her."

Drawing comparisons between Judith and her late mum, Samantha continued: "She's also got a lot of my late mother, who was a crossword addict and had a great investigative brain. She would have a whisky at 6pm [like Judith] – and in fairness to Judith, she’s about to get in the river naked, so she's allowed a whisky."

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 is available on U&Drama and U.