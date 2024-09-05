Shetland star joins season 2 of Death in Paradise creator's mystery drama – first look

Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood's mystery drama, The Marlow Murder Club, has added a host of famous faces to the cast of season two, which arrives on U and U&DRAMA next year.

For those unfamiliar with the thriller series, it's set in the idyllic Buckinghamshire town of Marlow and stars Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan and Jo Martin as crime-solving trio, Judith, Becks and Suzie.

WATCH: The cast of Marlow Murder Club talk season one

Joining the show for the new episodes are Shetland's Patrick Robinson, Baby Reindeer's Nina Sosanya, EastEnders actress Samantha Womack and Holby City's Hugh Quarshie.

While Patrick will portray Phil Wingrove, Samantha will portray Caroline Wingrove, Nina will play Grace and Hugh will take the role of Professor Gifford.

© UKTV/Robbie Gray Patrick Robinson will play Phil Wingrove in The Marlow Murder Club series two

Also starring in the new episodes are Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats)Tristram Bailey, Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy) as Lady Bailey and James Wilby (Poldark) as Sir Peter Bailey.

© UKTV/Robbie Gray Samantha Womack will play Caroline Wingrove

Rounding out the guest cast are Elizabeth Bennett (Doctors) as Ursula, Camilla Beeput (Hijack) as Jackie and James Gaddas (Hollyoaks) as Harry.

Meanwhile, Natalie Dew will also return as DCI Tanika Malik.

The series, which is adapted from creator Robert's novel series, will return with six episodes, featuring three murder mysteries each told across two parts.

© UKTV/Robbie Gray Nina Sosanya has joined the cast as Grace

While the first story is adapted from Robert's second novel, the second and third stories will be penned by writers Lucia Haynes (Annika) and Julia Gilbert (Ridley), respectively.

So, what can viewers expect from series two?

When we return to Marlow in the new episodes, life is just about back to normal following the events of season one. But it isn't long before Judith, Becks and Suzie are called back into action to solve a string of unsettling crimes.

© UKTV / Robbie Gray Jo Martin, Samantha Bond and Cara Horgan will reprise their roles in the series

The synopsis continues: "From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there's no rest for our sleuthing trio.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations."

The Marlow Murder Club series 2 arrives on U and U&DRAMA in 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on U.