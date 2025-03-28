Netflix's new 'dark' and 'twisted' thriller that you have to watch this April

Netflix is gearing up to release its gripping new Korean thriller Karma, and it's already making waves ahead of its April premiere.

Starring Park Hae-soo, 42, who gained global fame in Squid Game, this drama promises suspense, dark twists, and complex characters.

Adapted from the hit webcomic by Choi Hee-sun, Karma follows six interconnected individuals navigating a series of unsettling events and buried secrets.

WATCH: Karma's first official trailer

When is Karma coming to Netflix?

© Netflix Karma is coming to Netflix on April 4th

Fans eagerly awaiting Karma's arrival don't have long to wait – Netflix will release all six episodes of the drama on Friday, April 4.

Perfectly timed for a weekend binge-watch, viewers can expect twists and suspense in each gripping instalment.

Who is stars in Karma?

© Netflix Karma promises to be one of the big hits on 2025

Leading the impressive cast is Park Hae-soo, best known for his role as player 218, Cho Sang-woo, in the global Netflix phenomenon Squid Game.

His compelling portrayal earned him acclaim and firmly placed him among Korea's leading actors internationally.

Park also starred in Netflix's Korean adaptation of Money Heist and acclaimed drama Prison Playbook.

In Karma, Park plays Mok Kyeok-nam, ominously dubbed 'The Witness', a character set to be central to the series' intriguing plotline.

Joining Park is beloved actress Shin Min-a, 39, who captivated audiences worldwide in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho.

Kim Sung-kyun, known for his versatile roles in Reply 1988 and D.P., is also part of the stellar cast.

Comedy favourite Lee Kwang-soo, 38, famed for his role in variety show Running Man and Netflix drama The Sound of Your Heart, stars in a rare dramatic turn.

Rounding out the cast is Gong Seung-yeon, 31, recently seen in The First Responders, and critically acclaimed actor Lee Hee-jun from A Killer Paradox.

What is the plot of Netflix's Karma?

© Netflix Gong Seung-Yeon as Lee Yu-jeong in Karma

Netflix has teased viewers with a fascinating and complex plot for Karma, which promises interwoven stories and shocking twists.

Deadline shared intriguing details about the drama's storyline, revealing it centres around a series of interconnected characters facing desperate situations.

The official synopsis states: "A desperate debtor uncovers a 500 million won insurance policy on his father's life and begins plotting.

"A woman comes face-to-face with the source of her darkest nightmares, while a reckless driver tries to erase evidence of his crime.

"But the driver finds himself at the mercy of a witness demanding hush money."

The key question at the heart of Karma is how these six characters' lives collide and the hidden secrets that connect their fates.

Fan excitement building ahead of release

© Netflix Park Hae-Soo as Kim Beom-jun in Karma

Fans of Netflix's Korean thrillers are already counting down to Karma's debut, expecting it to follow the success of recent hits like Squid Game, Hellbound, and Sweet Home.

Park Hae-soo’s involvement alone has generated significant excitement and anticipation from audiences worldwide.

One fan posted on social media: "Korean filmmakers do thrillers very well. Does anyone else feel the same way?"

Another commented: "Shin Min Ah is so damn good," while another added: "The cast lineup is actually insane".

With its talented cast and thrilling plotline, Karma is set to captivate audiences globally and continue the rise of Korean drama internationally.

Why Netflix viewers love Korean thrillers

© Netflix Shin-Min-A as Lee Ju-yeon in Karma

Karma joins a growing list of Netflix Korean thrillers capturing global attention thanks to strong storytelling, complex characters, and innovative plot twists.

Recent dramas including Squid Game, My Name, and Alice in Borderland have all topped Netflix's global charts, appealing to a diverse audience.

Fans praise Korean dramas for their unpredictable storylines and depth of character development.

Karma, with its dark narrative and high-stakes suspense, looks set to follow this successful trend.

Prepare for an addictive, binge-worthy thriller – Karma premieres Friday, April 4, only on Netflix.