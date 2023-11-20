I watched Squid Game: The Challenge and it has one unfixable problem

Like most of the world, I was absolutely hooked when Squid Game interrupted the humdrum of life during the 2020 lockdown with a hit of heart-stopping chaos and drama. For the unacquainted, the premise is simple; hundreds of contestants attempt to win a life-changing amount of money by participating in a deadly game. To lose means death - and there can only be one person left standing. So how did the reality show version compare?

First of all, I have to say that the layout of the thing is very impressive. Production has clearly spared no expense is recreating the original show’s dauntingly huge sets, including the dormitories where the contestants spend most of their time, as well as intricately designed games, and the show kicks things off at a brisk pace with a recreation of Red Light, Green Light, the famous first game from drama where contestants have to make it to one side of the room to another without being clocked by a giant robot doll.

WATCH: Squid Game: The Challenge trailer looks seriously intense

In the original, this is where the contestants realise that they are actually being murdered if they move an inch during the competition. In the reality show, they've given everyone a splatter pack to give the impression of being hit by a sniper, and the tension is utterly palpable as losers fall on the ground and play dead while those still in play - some shaking, some crying, all nervous - continue around them. As such, there's no denying that the show is instantly totally addictive.

Red Light Green Light game in Squid Game

As the episodes went on, I found the pace slowed all the way down, with footage of the contestants - who appear to have spent most of their lives during the experience squirrelled away in the dormitories making small talk with one another - all edited together with the display of creating drama that clearly isn’t really there. Even the odd twist to the tale doesn't do much to alleviate the excitement in these scenes. After all, we're not watching this show to view a bunch of contestant chat while peeling carrots. We're here for some action!

Squid Game: The Challenge mother and son pair

The games are a very welcome burst of anticipation and nerves, making the whole thing worth your time and investment. That being said, after I finished the first five episodes, which were given to me to review, I had to wonder just how the show could fill another the gaps for another five instalments.

The first challenge in Squid Game

Another issue with the show is one that must have been a nightmare for the production team, and that is that you are quite simply not following any main protagonist. The show tries its best to make you emotionally connected to some of the players and have favourite contestants to root for, but the sheer volume of contestants at the beginning, and the obvious issue that literally any single one of them could win, makes it hard to follow any one person’s journey from the off.

That being said, I was definitely engaged with some players, and disappointed when the odds didn’t fall in their favour.

© Pete Dadds Will you be watching Squid Game: The Challenge?

In short, the show certainly has its flaws, but the promise of one of the biggest prizes in TV history, the genuinely jaw-dropping game segments and my need to see who wins will definitely have me devouring the final five episodes for sure - and I think quite a few people will be addicted to the scope of the thing to join me for the ride.

Squid Game: The Challenge will land on Netflix on 22 November.