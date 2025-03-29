Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt teases exciting details of highly-anticipated third film 

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has shared exciting details about the upcoming third feature film of the beloved period drama.

In a new interview with Metro, the Mobland actress, 44, has revealed what fans can expect from the new movie.

© Carnival Films Joanne Froggatt plays servant Anna Bates in Downton since 2010

She said: "We come to the core of the family and the servants, what the future will be and looking back at where the family have got to now. It’s a beautiful full-circle moment that it comes to at the end."

Joanne has played servant Anna Bates in the show since 2010 and her portrayal of the role won her a Golden Globe in 2015.

She added of the show: "There was a stage where reality TV came in and it was all the rage. There wasn’t much drama being made in the UK. That was sad but then eventually it came good again and Downton Abbey was one of the first shows to sort of bring back the eagerness for good drama.

"It's been amazing to ride it all out and still be around to tell the tale."

What do we know about the movie?

On Thursday, the franchise finally revealed the release date and title of the new film, sharing a poster starring Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, with the tagline reading: "The time has come to say goodbye".

Michelle looked phenomenal in a slinky red gown that hugged her physique as she turned away from the camera.

Michelle Dockery in the Downton Abbey poster

Alongside the image was a caption confirming it will be released on 12 September, as well as the title Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale.

The caption read: "#DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale is only in theatres September 12."

While little else has been revealed about the franchise's final film, Hugh Bonneville previously told Heart Radio last year: "The third film we filmed this summer, yes, so that will come out next September, and I think it's very much the end of the story… But it's been a wonderful journey, and so I think the third one will be a great sign-off for fans of the show."