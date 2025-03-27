Downton Abbey's final film first look already has fans in tears

Downton Abbey is returning for the third and final movie in the franchise, and has shared a first look at what to expect from the trilogy. The franchise has shared a poster starring Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, with the tagline reading: "The time has come to say goodbye".

In the picture, Michelle looks simply radiant in a floor-length red gown with a criss-cross back as she walks through the quiet halls of Downton Abbey. The release date was also confirmed in the post, reading: "#DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale is only in theaters September 12."

Michelle Dockery in the Downton Abbey poster

Fans were quick to share their response, with many sharing sad emojis on the post, with one person writing: "This makes me glad and sad at the same time!" Another person wrote: "This is going to wreck me, I just know it," while a third added: "I can't say goodbye."

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Michelle Dockery appears in the final poster of the franchise

Others also shared concern about the image, with one person writing: "Goodbye? Why? I hope the series doesn't end on a horrible note e.g. with the family selling the estate."

WATCH: The third and final movie is on the way

The final film was written by the franchise's creator Julian Fellows, and stars the likes of Michelle, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville, while also welcoming newcomers including Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Hugh has opened up about the movie being the last in the franchise. Speaking on Heart Radio, he said: "The third film we filmed this summer, yes, so that will come out next September, and I think it's very much the end of the story… But it's been a wonderful journey, and so I think the third one will be a great sign-off for fans of the show."

© Shutterstock Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away in September 2024

The movies will of course not be the same without beloved star Dame Maggie Smith, who very sadly passed away in September 2024 aged 89. At the time, Michelle was among those to pay tribute, saying: "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Hugh added: "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."