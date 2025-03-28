Michelle Dockery just shocked in surprisingly racy gown for vital Downton Abbey news

Michelle Dockery looked beautiful on Thursday as the new Downton Abbey poster launched advertising the third and final film, which arrives in cinemas later this year.

The actress, who plays the role of Lady Mary Crawley, is featured in the statement poster, accompanied by the tagline: "The time has come to say goodbye".

Michelle Dockery in the Downton Abbey new film poster

The brunette beauty has never looked more beautiful in her role as the aristocratic Mary.

The 43-year-old looked incredible in a floor-length red gown that featured double straps, fasted with a bejewelled brooch at the bottom of her coccyx and exposing some of her back.

The slinky number looked fluid in texture, and she teamed it with white elbow-length gloves.

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock We were quite surprised at the attire; Downton Abbey is set in the 1920s when fashion was much more reserved. However, this evening dress shows the film's ongoing progression, just like fashion during that period. Stunning!

© Nick Briggs/Carnival Films Lady Mary appears to be walking through the quiet halls of the famous stately home. The release date was also confirmed in the post, reading: "#DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale is only in theaters September 12."



© Shutterstock Tribute to late Downton star Fans aren't aware of what drama will play out during the final film, but one thing is for sure, the absence of the beloved star Dame Maggie Smith, who played Lady Violet Crawley, will be hugely noticeable.



© Sky The iconic actress sadly passed away in September 2024 aged 89. At the time, Michelle was among those to pay tribute, saying: "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."



© Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Speaking about the film, Michelle explained to Collider in January: "It's a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It's a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film."