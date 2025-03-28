Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Dockery just shocked in surprisingly racy gown for vital Downton Abbey news
Michelle Dockery attends the World Premiere of 'Downton Abbey' at Leicester Square in 2019 wearing a gold dress© NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The final Downton Abbey film will be released in September 2025

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Dockery looked beautiful on Thursday as the new Downton Abbey poster launched advertising the third and final film, which arrives in cinemas later this year.

The actress, who plays the role of Lady Mary Crawley, is featured in the statement poster, accompanied by the tagline: "The time has come to say goodbye".

Michelle Dockery in the Downton Abbey poster
The brunette beauty has never looked more beautiful in her role as the aristocratic Mary.

The 43-year-old looked incredible in a floor-length red gown that featured double straps, fasted with a bejewelled brooch at the bottom of her coccyx and exposing some of her back.

The slinky number looked fluid in texture, and she teamed it with white elbow-length gloves.

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot 'Downton Abbey' Film - 2019© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

We were quite surprised at the attire; Downton Abbey is set in the 1920s when fashion was much more reserved. However, this evening dress shows the film's ongoing progression, just like fashion during that period. Stunning!

LAURACARMICHAEL as Lady Edith, ELIZABETH MCGOVERN as Cora, Countess of Grantham & MICHELLE DOCKERY as Lady Mary© Nick Briggs/Carnival Films

Lady Mary appears to be walking through the quiet halls of the famous stately home. The release date was also confirmed in the post, reading: "#DowntonAbbey: The Grand Finale is only in theaters September 12."

Dame Maggie Smith as The Dowager Countess of Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot 'Downton Abbey' Film - 2019 © Shutterstock

Tribute to late Downton star

Fans aren't aware of what drama will play out during the final film, but one thing is for sure, the absence of the beloved star Dame Maggie Smith, who played Lady Violet Crawley, will be hugely noticeable.  

Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey© Sky

The iconic actress sadly passed away in September 2024 aged 89. At the time, Michelle was among those to pay tribute, saying: "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Imelda Staunton as Maud Bagshaw and Dame Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley© Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Speaking about the film, Michelle explained to Collider in January: "It's a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It's a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film."

The cast of Downton Abbey on the poster for A New Era© Sky

The last day of filming was one the star will always remember. She recalled: “For us, we’ve had so many last times. But this time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it’s emotional but just such a happy place to be. It’s always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of for the last 15 years.”

