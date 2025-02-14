Downton Abbey star's hidden gem thriller series hailed as 'excellent' by viewers

TV fans are loving ITV's new murder mystery series, North Shore, with many binge-watching the twist-filled show.

Starring Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt, the drama follows two detectives, one British and one Australian, who are forced to team up to solve the complex murder of a UK politician's daughter in Sydney.

WATCH: Downton Abbey stars: Where are they now?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the series, with many applauding the incredible twist ending. One person wrote: "Just completed North Shore, what a great show with Brilliant twists and turns. The ending wow, your performance throughout was absolutely incredible. Really hope there is a second season," while another added: "Binged North Shore on ITV, great series and twist at the end would never have thought!! Excellent."

A third viewer penned: "North Shore was excellent. This was some of the best TV we have enjoyed in a LONG time. We really hope you renew for a second season," while another added: "Just binge-watched all 6 episodes of North Shore and thoroughly enjoyed it. Great twisty murder mystery, well done all involved."

© ITV Joanne Froggatt stars in North Shore

As it stands, the show has not been confirmed for a second season with ITV yet to make any announcements about the drama's return.

The six-parter, which is created by Mike Bullen (Cold Feet), also stars Game of Thrones actor John Bradley and Thirteen Lives actress Kirsty Sturgess. Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain, The Code), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants, Chandon) and Matt Passmore (Frayed, The Glades) are also featured in the show.

While John is best known for playing Samwell Tarly in HBO's Game of Thrones and more recently, Jack Rooney in Netflix's 3 Body Problem, leading star Joanne is famed for her wide range of TV roles. The Downton Abbey actress has starred in a number of dramas, including Liar, Sherwood and Breathtaking.

© ITV The murder mystery is set in Australia

Also included in the cast are Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor, New Gold Mountain), Claire Lovering (Class of '07, The Letdown) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer, Next Goal Wins).

So, what can viewers expect?

When a UK politician's daughter dies in Australia, a British detective is sent to observe the investigation and clashes with a local police official.

© ITV Viewers have praised the new series

The synopsis reads: "Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences."

North Shore is available on ITVX.