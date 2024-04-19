Beyond Paradise episode 5 exclusive: Humphrey and Martha worry about Anne

Are you ready for tonight’s Beyond Paradise? If you can’t wait for the upcoming episode five, we have a little sneak peek for you which teases Anne’s reaction to some shocking news in episode four.

For those who need a refresher - and spoiler alert if you haven’t watched it yet - Anne's (Barbara Flynn) new flame Richard (Peter Davison) turns out to be very misleading indeed, not only is he using a fake name for their courtship, but is also already married! Although Humphrey and Martha clearly expected Anne to be devastated by the news, and worry about her over their morning coffee, the matriarch has a very shocking response to being misled - and it will surprise you! Watch the exclusive clip here…

WATCH: Beyond Paradise exclusive: Humphrey and Martha worry about Barbara

Peter Davison, who played Richard on the show, recently spoke to HELLO! about his character, saying: "Your first instinct as an actor is selfishness and thinking: 'Oh, I can't be in any more of the series'. Then Barbara came up with the idea that maybe I could go to prison and we could continue a prison romance, like people do.

Peter and Barbara in Beyond Paradise

"So we were searching for ways to try and persuade Lindsay, the producer, to find a way to bring me back, because it's a nice series to do. I was very disappointed on a personal note.”

© Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt/BBC Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

He jokily added: ”Rather than a long-running romance with Barbara Flynn, I turn out to be a cad. So it was tinged with disappointment because it was so nice to work with Barbara again!”

Beyond Paradise episode 5 airs on Friday 19 April on BBC