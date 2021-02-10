Applications are now open to appear on Grand Designs Doing a huge renovation? This could be the one for you!

Are you doing a huge home build that you think could make it on Grand Designs? The show is currently looking for participants to appear in upcoming series - so if you fancy chatting architecture with Kevin McCloud, here's everything you need to know...

The show's official Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday, writing: "Are you planning your own Grand Design? We're looking for exciting new projects, so apply now via our website."

WATCH: Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud talks about the thing that disappoints him

The application can be found here, and it sounds like there are some specifications for what the Channel 4 show wants for a future series. The application reads: "If your project is exciting and unique - and something you feel we haven't covered before - we would like to hear from you. Projects must fit the following criteria: We are looking for new residential builds, significant residential conversions or restorations of historic buildings for domestic use.

Would you like to go on Grand Designs?

"They have unique or interesting elements in terms of design, materials, construction techniques, location and/or the people involve. Planning permission is in place and you are planning to live in the property yourself. You agree to be involved with the project and are available to be filmed on a regular basis."

The applications are for UK-based developments only "for the foreseeable future".

The projects can last several years, and the show's presenter Kevin McCloud has previously opened up about how things can go wrong in that time. He told Stuff: "It’s always a disappointment when my phone rings and someone says, 'This has happened – he is ill or the relationship has broken down.'"

Are you planning your own Grand Design?

He continued: "We all groan, because all my producer wants to do is deliver a series, and we are always trying so hard to juggle everything. We want stories to go smoothly, and not be compromised. We are both quite ruthless in that way, and anti-jeopardy, but it does get awkward."

