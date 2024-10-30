Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud looks so different in resurfaced clip from 25 years ago

It's hard to believe that Kevin McCloud has been on our screens for over a quarter of a century. The talented designer and presenter has hosted Grand Designs for 25 years – and you won't believe how different he looks in a throwback to the very first episode.

While fans are used to seeing Kevin, 65, wearing navy, with the host often rocking his signature puffer jacket or navy overshirt, the throwback clip shows Kevin donning a bold red waistcoat and checked flannel shirt - a far cry from his usual look.

© Pete Dadds Kevin McCloud has hosted Grand Designs for 25 years

At the start of the video, Kevin can be heard saying in a voice-over: "25 years ago I set sail on the first Grand Design."

The camera quickly cuts to a young Kevin introducing the first episode of Grand Designs, which focused on a young couple hoping to get their house built before the arrival of their baby.

WATCH: A throwback to Kevin McCloud's first episode of Grand Designs

Fans were full of praise for the show in the comments section, with one person writing: "Best design show out there, hands down!" while another added: "Oh I love this show so much!"

Kevin, from Bedfordshire, made his small-screen debut as a guest presenter on the BBC Two show Homefront, alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Diarmuid Gavin. It wasn't long before Grand Designs came along in 1999.

© Channel 4 Grand Designs has been on our screens since 1999

Since then, he's presented other factual shows, including Kevin McCloud's Grand Tour and Kevin McCloud's Man Made Home. He's also authored several books, including his first release, Kevin McCloud's Decorating Book, in 1990.

© Shutterstock Kevin said he'd do another 25 years of Grand Designs

Speaking about the programme's milestone birthday, Kevin previously said: "Being a part of Grand Designs for the last 25 years has been an extraordinary privilege. I've met remarkable people, discovered hidden places on the planet and experienced amazing architecture. Writing the new book has given me new insight into the achievements of the last 25 years and if anything, this landmark moment helps us see more clearly where the series is going."

Kevin recently addressed the future of Grand Designs in an interview with The Times. When asked if he'd commit to another 25 years, he said: "Another 25 years. But that is no hardship because I love what I do."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kevin said hosting the show has been "extraordinary privilege"

Away from the cameras, Kevin is married to businesswoman Jenny Jones. The pair wed in 2022, almost three years after Kevin's split from his ex-wife, Suzanna McCloud.

The former couple share two children, Milo and Elsie, while the TV presenter is also a dad to his two older children, Hugo and Grace, from a previous relationship.