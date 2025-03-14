ITV's hidden gem thriller with a 'chill-inducing' and 'shocking' twist ending

Suranne Jones has won over millions of viewers since her days on Coronation Street. Now, fans are praising her powerful performance in the hidden gem ITV thriller Maryland.

Maryland stars Suranne alongside Eve Best, and despite appearing as a conventional thriller at first glance, the show delivers much more. Viewers have described it as "chill-inducing," praising its shocking twist ending that no one saw coming.

A fresh twist on thriller drama

Maryland opens with classic thriller ingredients—a body discovered on an isolated beach and a mysterious woman receiving a shipment of drugs. However, the series quickly reveals itself as an emotional exploration of family secrets, sisterhood, and self-discovery.

Suranne and Eve portray estranged sisters who must reunite following a devastating tragedy. The body on the beach turns out to be their mother, forcing them to confront the distance that's grown between them over the years.

Complex family dynamics

The two sisters, who lead very different lives, are forced together again under traumatic circumstances. Maryland delves deeply into their complicated relationship, past misunderstandings, and enduring love.

Their journey to understanding is beautifully depicted, with both actresses delivering compelling performances that viewers have praised widely.

One viewer commented on Reddit: "I really enjoyed it—great scenery (filmed in Ireland) and good interaction between the two leads."

Suranne praised by fans

Suranne, who co-created the show with Anne Marie O'Connor, gives an emotional, gripping performance that viewers have praised on social media. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Just wanted to hug Suranne in all the Maryland scenes she's in. Rebecca suffers too much in this one."

Another viewer joked about a surprising scene: "Finally watching Maryland and got jumpscared by Suranne Jones kissing a man... it hasn't happened in so long."

An emotionally powerful finale

Fans have praised Maryland’s finale for its emotional depth and a genuinely unexpected twist that has left audiences stunned. The show's conclusion has drawn praise for how well it wraps up the storylines, leaving viewers satisfied yet shocked by its intensity.

A viewer described the show as a "moving portrait of sisterhood," while another praised it as "incredibly sweet with a wonderful ensemble cast."

Suranne's impressive career trajectory

Maryland is yet another successful project in Suranne's remarkable post-soap career. Having moved from playing fan-favourite Karen McDonald in Coronation Street to critically acclaimed roles in dramas like Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack, Suranne continues to demonstrate her versatility as an actress.

Her fans are thrilled by her recent choices, as she consistently takes on challenging roles and complex characters.

A must-watch drama

Maryland may not yet have the widespread attention of some other ITV thrillers, but it's rapidly gaining acclaim as a hidden gem. Viewers seeking something gripping yet emotionally engaging have praised the show’s depth and powerful storytelling.

With its blend of mystery, drama, and heartfelt moments, Maryland is increasingly being recognised as one of ITV's standout recent dramas. It’s a binge-worthy series with a shocking twist ending that leaves viewers talking long after the credits roll.

Maryland is available to watch now on ITVX.