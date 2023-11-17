Ralf Little announces 'long overdue’ news about show - and fans are delighted

Ralf Little and Will Mellor are back! After a long break, the two close pals have announced that their Two Pints with Will and Ralf podcast is back for season four - and they will be taking it on a live tour!

Sharing a clip of themselves cheering while saying, 'We’re back!', the post read: "Incoming December 6th. Link in bio #TwoPints #TwoPintsPodcast." Will also filmed himself enjoying a brisk winter walk while he spoke about the news, saying: "Morning! Happy Friday! Ooo it’s fresh today but I love it, get out there, clear the cobwebs! You might have seen, season four of Two Pints with Will and Ralf is back. We’re going back on tour next year, March and April!"

While we don’t have confirmation that Ralf will be returning to Death in Paradise for another season of the hit show, the tour dates would work well with his filming schedule for the Caribbean-based show, which usually kicks off in May every year.

Fans were thrilled, with one posting on X: "This is exactly what we all need just now guys," while another person added: "An early Christmas present for us all. One of the best podcasts on the go, can't wait for this."

So what is the podcast about? The synopsis reads: "For nearly 10 years, Will Mellor and Ralf Little were the voice of a generation – notorious for pushing the boundaries of acceptable humour on British TV. After multiple failed attempts to reunite them, the boys are finally back! Join Will and Ralf as they chat sh*t to each other, to fellow celebs and to guests with fascinating stories to tell...all over two pints and a helping of bar snacks."

Ralf recently concluded filming season 13 of the hugely popular show. Speaking about what to expect on his Instagram Q&A, he said: "We're going to try and pick up with the tone [from] the end of last year.

"We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 with not just a mystery every week, and just solving the mystery and moving on, but over the course of the series really trying to find challenges for the main characters. There's going to be more challenges for the characters."

It has certainly been a very busy time for the Death in Paradise universe, as it has also been confirmed that there will be yet another spin-off in the works after Beyond Paradise starring Kris Marshall proved to be a huge hit.

The official synopsis reads: “Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force – with an intuitive approach to detective work, she has built a reputation for being able to crack the most impossible of cases.

"However, she’s suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a beautiful, coastal paradise… and Mackenzie’s worst nightmare… Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she'd never come back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions.

"But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago."