7 brilliant Scandi dramas that will keep you hooked on Netflix

There's nothing like a good Scandi crime thriller to keep you absolutely hooked, and Netflix is full of hidden gems that are well worth the watch. From psychological thrillers to noir dramas, here are our top picks to make the most of the streaming platform's excellent selection…
The Åre Murders
Set in snowy Åre, Sweden, this crime thriller follows a detective forced to live at her sister's vacation home after being suspended from her job. When a young woman goes missing on the icy night of Lucia, she begins investigating the case with the help of a reluctant local police officer, Daniel Lindskog. The pair have no choice but to trust one another as they become more deeply embroiled in the case. Packed with twists, you'll love this frosty noir.
The Bridge
The original show that inspired the hit UK series The Tunnel, this Danish-Swedish drama begins with a murder on the Øresund Bridge, perfectly positioned at the centre of the countries' border, forcing two detectives to work together to solve the case.
The Breakthrough
A double murder that took place in 2004 is finally solved by a genealogist 16 years later, marking the first time a murder is solved through genealogical research. The synopsis reads: "The Breakthrough is a fictional story about an unexpected hero, an unlikely collaboration, and the hunt for a killer."
You may also like
Borgen
Denmark's answer to House of Cards, this political drama follows politician Birgitte Nyborg, who becomes Denmark's first female Prime Minister and must navigate the backstabbing and power struggles of government.
The Chestnut Man
Based on Søren Sveistrup’s novel The Chestnut Man, this Danish crime show follows the murder of a family on a farm in 1987. Thirty years later, a woman is found murdered with one of her hands missing, and Detective Naia Thulin must uncover the link between the two cases—and the significance of a figurine made of chestnuts left next to the body.
Quicksand
This psychological thriller takes place after a school shooting in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb, where a student, Maja, is arrested and put on trial for murder.
As details of the day unravel, so do revelations about her secret relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family. But did she really do it?
Deadwind
Following the death of her husband, Sofia returns to her job as a homicide detective. She is soon drawn into the case of a social affairs consultant found buried with flowers in her hands. As Sofia delves deeper, she must uncover the truth behind the murder.