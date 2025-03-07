SWAT star Shemar Moore breaks silence with passionate plea after shocking news

CBS has put the hammer down on three of their most popular shows, SWAT, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, leaving fans devastated.

Shemar Moore, who headlines SWAT – which has been canceled twice before by the network – put a call out to the otter networks as he praised the show's loyal fanbase.

"Hey Netflix, how you doing?" Shemar said on Instagram. "Let me just remind you that in a very short period of time, once upon a time ago, it only took us about two weeks to go from number 15 to number one. And then we stayed in your top 10, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year."

"So Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on autopilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play," he continued.

"NBC, Fox, ABC, hey, you want to come[and] flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill."

Sharing that he didn't think CBS had "made the right decision," he added: "Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain’t done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done."

"It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of, S.W.A.T. executive producer/showrunner Andrew Dettmann said following the news.

"They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family."

SWAT had been canceled twice before.In May 2023 after six seasons CBS ended the series but after intense backlash it renewed it for one more season. After season seven it was renewed for season eight.

Reports suggests that CBS did not engage in renewal talks, instead choosing to end the long-running series outright.

"SWAT IS CANCELED…. AGAIN!!! After 8 seasons… CANCELED… maybe this time for good!!! But my momma didn’t raise NO QUITTER!!!" Shemar added on Instagram.

"No Matter what, I AM GRATEFUL n THANKFUL!!! Almost 31 years in this game of Hollywood… JOURNEY OF A DREAMER!!!"

CBS has also axed FBI: Most Wanted, starring Dylan McDerott, and FBI: International, headed by newcomer Jesse Lee Soffer, who moved to the series from Chicago P.D.