Kelly Clarkson issues update on show after absence: 'Just found out'

Last month, Kelly Clarkson concerned fans when she took a lengthy absence from her talk show.

The host reportedly stepped back from her duties for almost the entire first half of March to deal with a "private matter."

Fortunately, she returned fresh-faced and full of gusto and two weeks down the line, she shared news about the show with fans.

On April 2, Kelly excitedly revealed to viewers that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been nominated for three Webby Awards.

"Just found out," she told the audience, before reading out the nods.

The show is up for Best Social Video for Kellyoake Sound Check, Best Social Series for Walk to Stage and Best Overall Social Presence.

Kelly thanked her digital team before urging fans to vote.

She recently celebrated 1000 episodes of the NBC show, which debuted in September 2019 and is now in its sixth season.

The 1000th episode aired on March 20 shortly after her return.

Kelly delivered a monologue to start off the episode, featuring screens that showed several visuals from shows over the past five and a half years.

She was emotional as she spoke about the rollercoaster journey to where she is today.

"We've created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs," she said, quipping: "A lot of ups and downs personally as well."

She looked back on some of the show's biggest highlights, which included her hosting through the Covid-19 pandemic, from her backyard at her ranch in Montana, sending the studio audience to both London and Australia, as well as hosting with both an eye-patch as well as a broken foot.

"We have laughed together, cried together with some beautiful stories, sang together, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I've lost alone…a lot," Kelly added. "And along the way, we've found comfort with each other."

Kelly made the bold decision to move her family, including her two children River and Remington, and her show to New York from LA.

She spoke about their clean break during an appearance on Today during which she said: "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York'."

While it was hard to begin with, Kelly now insists she loves the "beautiful energy" of the Big Apple and her family are thriving.