Kelly Clarkson's daughter River rocks mom's new NYC look for surprise appearance

Just weeks out of her 1000th milestone show, Kelly Clarkson is introducing a new member of the crew of The Kelly Clarkson Show — her own flesh and blood.

Her daughter River Rose Blackstock made a surprise appearance on the show working with one of the showrunners, and already turning into her mom's boss.

The 10-year-old was captured in several adorable clips shared by the show wearing a mic on her head and walking around with the crew, to her mom's amusement. Watch a clip of Kelly talk about her daughter on her talk show below...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson reveals her daughter has dyslexia

The preteen is also her mom's twin, sporting the same round features and wide smile, plus her sense of humor and some curtain bangs, very similar to the kind Kelly began adopting after her move to New York City, which began with the show's fifth season.

Since moving to New York, Kelly's style has undergone an overhaul of sorts, switching over from the flowing dresses and feminine patterns of her California life to more experimental silhouettes and playing with more glam, leather, combos, pants, not to mention the bangs.

"It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be," her stylist Micaela Erlanger told HELLO! previously. "I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

© The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Kelly's daughter River played assistant to the showrunners

She spoke with USA Today about her move to the Big Apple following a tough few years in Los Angeles, capped off with an acrimonious divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!" she quipped to the publication. "I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

© Getty Images River also sported the same bangs Kelly now has

Still, she was apprehensive about the big move. "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision. I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

Her last few days on The Voice also proved to be difficult, hence solidifying her decision to leave as she recalled: "Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life."

© Instagram Kelly shares River and her brother Remington "Remy" with ex-husband Brandon

"I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'"

"What's cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show," she gushed.

© Getty Images Her kids have been guests on their mom's talk show in the past

"I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."