See Kelly Clarkson finally return to her talk show after unexplained break

Kelly Clarkson has finally returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show after over two weeks absent without explanation.

The inaugural American Idol champ and talk show host first was subbed for by guest host Roy Wood Jr. on February 28 and remained gone for the entire first half of March, save for a pair of intermittent appearances.

No reason was provided directly by Kelly or the show for her absence, but she's finally back on our screens with the show's March 18 installment, featuring guests Adam Scott and Marc Rebillet.

At the top of the show, Kelly performed a live Kellyoke of the track "Flames" by New Zealand based artist Will Swinton, saying to viewers: "If you haven't heard his music yet, there is no time like the present, look him up!" She made no mention of her absence before heading straight into welcoming the Severance star.

Kelly looked amazing, though, rocking a brown suede coat dress with gold button detailing, paired with snakeskin knee-high boots and some fresh glam including a deep pink lip.

Fans reacted with excitement to seeing the show's official social media page share photos from her return, which was pre-taped on Thursday, March 13.

They left enthusiastic comments like: "Hey hey hey!! Welcome back Kelly, we all missed you," and: "So glad Kelly is back cause she is amazing," as well as: "All is right again *breathes a sigh of relief*," plus: "KELLY!!! YOU WERE SO MISSED."

Today, March 18, she is slated to film what will be the 1000th episode of the Daytime Emmy-winning NBC talk show. The episode will air on Thursday, March 20.

Andy Cohen is slated to fill in for Kelly on March 19, followed by the host's return for the rest of the week as planned.

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for the show for comment, although per reports from Deadline, several of the subs like Simu Liu were last minute asks. The publication states that the singer was absent due to a "private matter," specifically relating to her family.

Simu alluded more so to a sudden situation that required Kelly's attention when he said at the top of his hosting gig on March 3: "Before we get things started, I do have a confession to make. I am not…Kelly Clarkson."

"I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best," he added. "Here's the thing, I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie Last Breath…so I'm here now, and I'm not one to back down from a challenge."

Kelly is currently also preparing for a return to Las Vegas for a new residency this summer, titled Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency. The concert series will feature the same studio band from her talk show that accompany her during the Kellyoke segments.

The 18-date residency will kick off on July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.