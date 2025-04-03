Netflix adds hidden gem TV show everyone is talking about

There's nothing we love more than finding an old hidden gem on Netflix and the streaming giant has done it again after adding Back to its catalogue.

The Channel 4 sitcom aired for two series between 2017 and 2021 and starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb. The comedy duo played foster brothers Stephen Nichols and Andrew Donnelly respectively and follows the pair as Andrew rejoins the family unit following the death of Stephen's father, Laurie, and Stephen inheriting the family pub.

© Channel 4 The series quietly dropped on Netflix

While other members of the family are overjoyed at Andrew's reappearance, Stephen fears that he's coming after his "family, business and life".

Also joining the pair were Louise Brealey (Sherlock) as Stephen's sister, Cass; Penny Downie (The Crown) as Cass and Stephen's mother, Ellen; Matthew Holness (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as the pair's father who appears in flashbacks; and Geoffrey McGivern (Ghosts), who plays Geoff, Cass and Stephen's uncle.

© Channel 4 The cast also featured Louise Brealey, Penny Downie and Geoffrey McGivern

The series was incredibly well received with the first series carrying a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second has a 95% approval rating.

Fan reaction

Fans were overjoyed to see the hidden gem reappear on the streaming platform, as one enthused: "Back is so good, I'm buzzing, I'm watching it for a third time round."

A second posted: "I bloody LOVED 'Back' and would love another series," while a third added: "Watched most of it yesterday. The Geoff beating up the pretend dog kidnapper scene is hysterical."

© Channel 4 Fans were hopeful the show might return for a third series

Many others also hoped that its reemergence might mean that a third series might soon be on its way. "If we all ask them very nicely, do you think they'd commission a new series?" one asked.

A second commented: "Felt like it never really came to a conclusion, any chance of there being another series?!" and a third posted: "Please tell me this means that there's a chance for a 3rd series or that Lilt is making a comeback."