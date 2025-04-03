Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix adds hidden gem TV show everyone is talking about
Subscribe
Netflix adds hidden gem TV show everyone is talking about
Robert Webb and David Mitchell on the set of Back© Channel 4

Netflix adds hidden gem TV show everyone is talking about

Back has now landed on the streaming giant

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's nothing we love more than finding an old hidden gem on Netflix and the streaming giant has done it again after adding Back to its catalogue.

The Channel 4 sitcom aired for two series between 2017 and 2021 and starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb. The comedy duo played foster brothers Stephen Nichols and Andrew Donnelly respectively and follows the pair as Andrew rejoins the family unit following the death of Stephen's father, Laurie, and Stephen inheriting the family pub.

Robert Webb and David Mitchell on the set of Back© Channel 4
The series quietly dropped on Netflix

While other members of the family are overjoyed at Andrew's reappearance, Stephen fears that he's coming after his "family, business and life".

Also joining the pair were Louise Brealey (Sherlock) as Stephen's sister, Cass; Penny Downie (The Crown) as Cass and Stephen's mother, Ellen; Matthew Holness (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as the pair's father who appears in flashbacks; and Geoffrey McGivern (Ghosts), who plays Geoff, Cass and Stephen's uncle.

David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Louise Brealey, Penny Downie and Geoffrey McGivern on the set of Back© Channel 4
The cast also featured Louise Brealey, Penny Downie and Geoffrey McGivern

The series was incredibly well received with the first series carrying a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second has a 95% approval rating.

Fan reaction

Fans were overjoyed to see the hidden gem reappear on the streaming platform, as one enthused: "Back is so good, I'm buzzing, I'm watching it for a third time round."

A second posted: "I bloody LOVED 'Back' and would love another series," while a third added: "Watched most of it yesterday. The Geoff beating up the pretend dog kidnapper scene is hysterical."

Robert Webb and David Mitchell on the set of Back© Channel 4
Fans were hopeful the show might return for a third series

Many others also hoped that its reemergence might mean that a third series might soon be on its way. "If we all ask them very nicely, do you think they'd commission a new series?" one asked.

A second commented: "Felt like it never really came to a conclusion, any chance of there being another series?!" and a third posted: "Please tell me this means that there's a chance for a 3rd series or that Lilt is making a comeback."

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More