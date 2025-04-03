Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix viewers slam ‘embarrassing’ new series with complaints that it ‘couldn’t have come at a worse time’
Netflix viewers slam 'embarrassing' new series with complaints that it 'couldn't have come at a worse time'
Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah in Pulse© Jeff Neumann/Netflix 2024

Netflix viewers slam 'embarrassing' new series with complaints that it 'couldn't have come at a worse time'

Have you tried the new Netflix show yet?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts of the streaming platform’s latest offering, the medical drama Pulse, and it sounds like they are not impressed. Not only has the show been compared to HBO’s smash hit The Pitt - and not in a good way - fans have also complained about the lack of chemistry between the leads, and more. 

What is Pulse about? 

The story follows third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms who is unexpectedly thrown into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended. Meanwhile, a hurricane is heading towards to Trauma Centre, leaving complicated lovers Danny and Phillips being forced to find a way to work together after the hospital goes on lockdown. 

Fans haven't been enjoying Pulse - what do you think?
Fans haven't been enjoying Pulse - what do you think?

The synopsis continues: “The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.” 

Viewer reaction 

Fans weren’t too impressed with the series, with one person posting: “Reviews are saying #Pulse is DOA and they’re not wrong! It’s a bit embarrassing to release such a lifeless medical drama within just a few months of The Pitt and The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. Both of them prove what Pulse doesn’t, that the genre is still alive and well.”

Will you be giving the show a try?
Will you be giving the show a try?

Another person added: “I don't think #pulse could've premiered at a worse time. because what do you mean there's a new medical drama at the same time as #thepitt?? It feels like night and day watching the two, it's not even fair to compare them, because one is realistic and the other… not.” 

However, others were less critical, with one commenting on the relationship between the two leads, writing: “Can I ship them???? Only 2 episodes in but they’re so angsty already and not in a romantic way, but work-wise which is how I like it. They have a very strong #chenford vibe.” Another fan added: “First episode has pulled me in.” 
Fans were questioning why Pulse was released at the same time as The Pitt
Fans were questioning why Pulse was released at the same time as The Pitt

