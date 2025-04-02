Virgin River's Martin Henderson shares worrying update amid filming for season seven

Martin Henderson has issued a worrying update. After jetting to Vancouver, where he's been shooting season seven of Virgin River, the actor was forced to address fans on Instagram. Uploading a new post on Tuesday evening, Martin, 50, shared his frustrations amid the ongoing wave of scammers creating fake profiles in his name.

"I'm tired. I just got done shooting all day, and yeah, I'm wiped," he began. "But I'm just here to tell you, I'm not anywhere other than in my living room, or my rented living room, in Vancouver, shooting season seven of Virgin River. And I'm not anywhere else in the world.

"I don't have any other accounts," he clarified, "Facebook, Telegram, Google Hangouts, what have you.

© @martinhendersonofficial / Instagram Martin Henderson has been forced to warn his fans about scammers on multiple occasions

"Only this one, so if anybody's being contacted by me anywhere else other than right here, it ain't me, so I just wanted to let people know. I know this is probably boring for people to keep on hearing, but a lot of people keep getting scammed, and it's frustrating, so I just wanted to let you know what's going on.

"I'm not sick, I don't need any money. I'm not in any financial trouble, I'm not in any legal trouble," he added, before imploring his fans to spread the word.

Among the comments, many praised Martin for his stark warning, while others wished him all the best with filming.

The actor – who plays Jack Sheridan – has been in Vancouver since March, where he's been sharing snippets from the set alongside his co-star, Alexandra Breckenridge. Just last week, the pair almost revealed spoilers while shooting mystery scenes in Jack's bar.

© Instagram The actor recently joked that there was gonna be a major house fire in season seven of Virgin River

After telling fans that she couldn't show them too much as it would "give away a storyline", Alexandra, 42, turned the camera on Martin, who teased that he was "just getting ready to do my scene after the house burns down".



"Oh shoot! So sorry," he quipped. "We're gonna get in trouble!"

© Courtesy of Netflix The next series will see Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) functioning as a married couple

A remark that left Alexandra smiling, the TV star was quick to confirm that he was, in fact, joking.

Currently, Virgin River has yet to receive a release date, but showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has made a few remarks about the seventh season. "I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum.