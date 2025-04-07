Downton Abbey star Paul Giamatti reveals third movie 'isn't the same' without beloved character

Paul Giamatti will return in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, but his casting came as something of a surprise. Following his one-off debut as Harold Levinson in the 2013 Christmas special, the actor was understandably intrigued when the writers asked him to reprise the role.

Paul Giamatti's 'significant' role in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

"The interesting thing for me was that they even asked me at all because I was like, 'I don't have an important character in this story,' " he told People.

© ITV Paul Giamatti had a one-episode arc in the 2013 Christmas special

"But what's funny is my character has a very significant role. He does something very significant in the movie. I was like, 'It's really funny they brought me back to do this very important, significant thing.' "

Shooting the third film 'was not the same' without the late, great Maggie Smith

While Paul has remained tight-lipped on what exactly that 'significant thing' is, he has reflected on his time on set and how the absence of the late, great Maggie Smith impacted the cast.

"It was not the same without her, but it felt very much like in her honor in some way. She certainly still feels present through the whole thing," he said.

© Shutterstock Dame Maggie Smith's absence was felt on set

"Not having her there is obviously a huge loss, but everybody was still acting in her spirit. Working with her the first time around was one of the best things ever, and I didn't even really get to do that much with her," he recalled.

What do we know about the third and final film?

Paul, 57, is one of many new additions, with Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan all signed on.

© Getty Joely Richardson has been added to the cast

Meanwhile, returning cast members include: Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera and Douglas Reith.

Currently, a promotional poster for the film has been released, depicting Michelle Dockery – aka Lady Mary Crawley – wearing a floor-length red gown with a criss-cross back as she walks through the decadent halls of Downton Abbey.

Executive producer Gareth Neame has also revealed what's to come in an interview with TV Line. "The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway," he began.

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock The cast's "huge respect" for Maggie comes across in the third film

"The loss of the Dowager [in Downton Abbey: A New Era], it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful."

According to the EP, the cast and crew's "huge respect for her … will come across in the next movie."