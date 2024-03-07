Who Is Paul Giamatti's Girlfriend? All About Clara Wong

After his outstanding performance in The Holdovers, Paul Giamatti is a strong contender for Best Actor at The Oscars this year.

The actor won the hearts of many when he was photographed eating at In-N-Out to celebrate his Golden Globes win with girlfriend Clara Wong. The couple actually went public during this award season, with Paul giving a shout-out to her during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

"I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend Clara Wong," he said on stage. "Why you bother with me, I don't know why."

But who is his beautiful girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Clara Wong.

She's an actress

Clara is an actress, having worked since 2013 when she got her SAG-AFTRA membership. Since then she's taken on a number of roles in everything from What We Do In The Shadows, NCIS: New Orleans, and Goliath.

She's also appeared in films like The Eyes of My Mother and You Hurt My Feelings, alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Clara attended the University of Illinois

The actress was born in Skokie, Illinois, according to her IMDb profile. As a result, she attended the University of Illinois where she got into acting.

© Kevin Winter/GA Clara at the red carpet premiere for Dear Edward, 2023

Clara played Cinderella in a college production of Into The Woods during her sophomore year, which student paper The Daily Illini reported on in 2006.

She was also crowned Miss Asian UIUC in a 2007 pageant hosted by the university's Taiwan Intercultural Association, where she sang in English and Mandarin for the talent portion.

She's an astrology enthusiast - and a Scorpio

Clara seems to know her astrology, according to her Instagram where she regularly wishes Paul and friends a happy birthday, referencing their star sign. While Paul is a Gemini, born June 6, Clara is a Scorpio - born October 29.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Paul and Clara at the BAFTAs

As she was a sophomore in 2006, we can estimate that she is 36 years old - 20 years younger than her boyfriend.

Paul and Clara first met on the set of Billions

Paul and Clara first crossed paths while filming series Billions. Clara played dominatrix Mistress Troy, who Paul's character Chuck Rhoades visits on occasion.

Her character recurred throughout the series, which first aired in 2016 and concluded in 2023.

The couple have been together since 2019

It's unclear when the couple started dating, but it can be traced back to 2019. While Paul and Clara arguably met before 2019, this was the first time she was spotted publicly with the actor, unveiling the Paul Giamatti Fundraiser for the Denali Foundation at the Yale Club.

© Astrid Stawiarz Clara and Paul in 2019

Clara celebrates Paul's birthday with a loving photo every year

Every year, Clara's followers can expect an adorable photo of Paul on his birthday. This started in 2021, where she shared a fun photo of the actor giving an enthusiastic thumbs up while wearing a graphic t-shirt which read: "Super Charged Glashlight Firecracker".

She wrote: "Happy birthday to this firecracker!! #bang #explosive #gunpowder #smoo #gemini #thebest".

Clara followed this up in 2022 with a number of candid snaps of her boyfriend drinking tea, checking out some books, and sat in the car.

She penned a thoughtful caption: "Happy Birthday to YOU! May it be filled with all the treats you can eat, all the books you can read, and all the Unsolved Mysteries podcast episodes you can listen to! #gemini #birthday #smoo #bibliophile #bibliomaniac #bibliomaniacphiliac #unsolvedmysteries".