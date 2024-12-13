Downton Abbey creator to pen Italy-set TV series based on beloved novels

Julian Fellowes, the creator of hit period shows Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age, is set to write and executive produce a TV adaptation of Donna Leon's popular Detective Brunetti book series.

The upcoming contemporary series, which is in development at 20th Television, follows Detective Commissario Brunetti as he confronts crime in his hometown of Venice, Italy.

The official description reads: "Unhappy detectives are all alike; a happy detective struggles to stay happy in their own way. In fading Venice, far from the tourist crowds, detective Commissario Brunetti faces a daily battle to protect his city, and his family, from the harsh realities of murder, corruption, and of course the interference of his aristocratic in-laws."

The series is adapted from Leon's long-running Brunetti franchise, which first launched in 1992 with the novel, Death at La Fenice. There have been 33 novels in the series, with the latest being A Refiner's Fire, released earlier this year. It was named as one of the Best Mystery Books of 2024 by The Washington Post.

Julian won't be the first to bring the fictional detective to life on screen as the first 26 novels were adapted into a German TV series.

The upcoming series was originated by Julian's longtime friend and mentor, producer Ileen Maisel who died in February at the age of 68. She will be credited as an executive producer on the show alongside Julian, Gesine Lubben, PK Fellowes and Lawrence Elman. Author Leon will co-executive produce, while playwright Felix Legge will serve as co-writer and producer.

While Julian is perhaps best known for his period pieces, his first-ever writing credit was on the 1980 detective series, 1980 Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. He also served as a co-writer on the 2010 film The Tourist, starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, which also was set in Venice.

The upcoming Brunetti adaptation isn't the only major project Julian has in the works. Filming is currently underway for the third season of The Gilded Age, while the third Downton Abbey movie is in post-production ahead of its September 2025 release.

The latest film spin-off of the hit ITV period drama was announced this summer following extensive speculation. Hugh Bonneville is set to reprise his role as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, alongside Elizabeth McGovern as his on-screen wife Lady Cora, and Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who portray the Crawleys' daughters Lady Mary and Lady Edith.